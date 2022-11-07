Bryony Cleall: Harlequins sign Wasps' England prop for upcoming Premier 15s season
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins have signed England prop Bryony Cleall from Wasps for the upcoming Premier 15s season.
The 30-year-old has won seven caps for the Red Roses and has previously had spells at Bristol and Saracens.
"She is a good quality international player and will add massive value to the squad," said head coach Amy Turner.
"Bryony has huge experience both internationally and within the Premier 15s, and we look forward to her making an impact in the shirt."