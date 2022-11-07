Close menu

Finn Russell back in Scotland squad as Adam Hastings returns to Gloucester

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Gregor Townsend with Finn Russell
Gregor Townsend (left) and Finn Russell have had a strained relationship at times during the Scotland coach's reign

Fly-half Finn Russell has been called into the Scotland squad for Sunday's Autumn Test against New Zealand in place of the injured Adam Hastings.

Hastings has returned to his club Gloucester after being forced off against Fiji with a head knock and is also having a knee injury assessed.

Russell, 30, was omitted from coach Gregor Townsend's initial squad, with Hastings and Blair Kinghorn preferred.

"If Adam is out, Finn would be in the mix," Townsend said after the Fiji win.

Lions stand-off Russell pressed his case for a recall when he scored a try and kicked three conversions and a penalty for his club Racing 92 as they defeated Perpignan 44-20 in France's Top 14.

Townsend said he had left Russell out of his initial squad because of question marks over the number 10's "form and consistency".

The former Lions and Scotland fly-half said he had not spoken to Russell since informing him last month he was not in the squad, but the head coach insisted that is not unusual.

Kinghorn played in Scotland's opening Autumn series match, narrowly failing with a late penalty that would have given his side victory against Australia.

Hastings was not available for that match as it fell outside the international window, so Ross Thompson provided cover on the bench.

The 25-year-old Kinghorn - a full-back for much of his career who is developing his game as a stand-off - and Thompson, the 23-year-old who has had little game-time for Glasgow, will be the other contenders to start at 10 against the All Blacks on Sunday.

Russell's relationship with Townsend has at times been strained, no more so than in 2020 when the former Glasgow fly-half walked out on the squad prior to the Six Nations and publicly criticised his coach's methods.

The pair reconciled and Russell, who has 62 caps, returned to the fold, but was dropped by Townsend from the starting line-up for last season's Six Nations finale against Ireland days after being one of six players to have an unauthorised night out at an Edinburgh bar.

New Zealand crushed Wales 55-23 in Cardiff while Scotland laboured to a 28-12 win against Fiji to follow the narrow defeat against Australia.

Scotland play Argentina, who defeated them in a summer series and shocked England at Twickenham on Sunday, six days after facing the All Blacks at Murrayfield.

Meanwhile Glasgow hooker George Turner is remaining with the Scotland squad as they prepare for the the New Zealand game.

  • Comment posted by BJM, today at 12:27

    Common sense prevails.....good to see FR back, I hope he starts!

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 12:26

    I can write the script now, Kinghorn starts, has an ok game, lands 1/4 kicks, despite this we are still somehow within 2 scores. Finn comes on with 15mins to play, plays a blinder and we end up losing by 2 points and are left wondering what might have been...

  • Comment posted by Henry Hardman, today at 12:26

    Smart from Townsend. Dropping Russell to keep him hungry and motivated and then bringing him back to face the all blacks. Russell will now have a point to prove against NZ. Genius player management from Toonie.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 12:24

    Normal service has resumed! 😃

  • Comment posted by JW1976, today at 12:23

    NZ have been a bit hot and cold this year, beaten one week by Argentina, then completely blowing them away the next. Hopefully we get the All Blacks having an off-week and we have our best game of the year so far with Finn at his best! He's been playing well at Racing and turned the game at the weekend there for them when he came on after half time

    • Reply posted by oldfatprop, today at 12:26

      oldfatprop replied:
      Still won’t beat them never have never will.

  • Comment posted by Andy ES, today at 12:23

    Terribly sad for Adam having just made it back into the team, a very good player. Hopefully Toonie sees sense and gets Russell involved early as, frankly, he's our only chance to get a result against the ABs.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:20

    Got deleted for not using a rude word. Anyway. Glad to see Russell back. I’m not sure Townsend will start him against NZ.

    • Reply posted by badwolf stroud, today at 12:26

      badwolf stroud replied:
      I wouldn't be surprised if Finn doesn't develop a small injury to excuse him from this slaughter

  • Comment posted by McMucker, today at 12:18

    This is good news. The last two games the team has lacked game management and rarely did we string more than 5-6 meaningful phases together. I don't think BK or AH command forwards and backs around with the same planning and authority FR brings. It's not just about his flair and tricks, it's his general management and marshalling of those around him which goes unnoticed by casual observers.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 12:24

      OTS replied:
      You are spot on. Finn at 31, now has the experience that BK or AH hasn't. He is the best in the world at heads up rugby and managing the entire team.

  • Comment posted by andyd, today at 12:18

    FR only on the bench recently for Racing... still he is the only 10 in the British Isles with bit of creativity

    • Reply posted by McMucker, today at 12:21

      McMucker replied:
      Correct andyd. And we saw his value when he came on and scored a try, set up another, kicked his goals dragged the team from a losing position into a 40-20 win....

  • Comment posted by McMakem, today at 12:17

    Sensible move - Just got to hope that if he does actually get to play that the magical Finn will be on show as opposed to the sometimes really quite frustrating Finn...

  • Comment posted by Rors, today at 12:17

    - Hi Finn, it's Gregor here.
    - Who?

  • Comment posted by Rhodesian, today at 12:15

    Townsend knows we will be well beaten by NZ , then use Russell as the scapegoat.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 12:21

      muddy wolf replied:
      Has Russell accepted the invitation? He may tell Townsend wher to go.

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 12:13

    Humble pie tastes nice

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:13

    Do we really know why he was left out in the first place? Could have been a personal reason. Let’s hope he performs to expectation.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 12:15

      muddy wolf replied:
      He was left out of the starting XV for Racing, so maybe he is not on great form.

  • Comment posted by Chris Smith, today at 12:12

    A whole week of being consistent was all that was required. Who would have thought it.

  • Comment posted by Stelvio993, today at 12:09

    A bit of an embarrassment for Gregor this one, as a coach you should never let it get personal & he clearly has. What must Russell be thinking listening to GTs Drivel. His post match interview last week and this was God awful stuff....

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 12:11

      OTS replied:
      Same old pathetic repetitive tripe.

      Give it a rest

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 12:09

    Brilliant to see Finn back in but what an embarrassing route - melodrama, pettiness and personal animosity - to get here. The path of maximum resistance. An incredibly awkward (self-inflicted) press week for Townsend ahead but by his own design. He’s out of ideas and trust, and the team needs a new voice. A year out, bring in Razor from New Zealand on a 1 year deal to RWC, and extend if it works.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 12:19

      OTS replied:
      🤔
      FR had an inconsistent 6 Ns, an inconsistent end to last club season, an inconsistent start to the Top 14 (W3 L4 at the time). GT was quite honest & transparent to FR, even Racing 92 stated Finn had to crank it up, which he did brilliantly albeit against the bottom 2 teams.

      Meanwhile we should have beat OZ (who should have beat Fra) & we beat Fiji with BK @10

      So tell us, what's embarrassing?

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 12:08

    Just checked wi Paddy Power

    He ain’t. On ones the FR will make a blind bit of difference against the mighty ABs

    Odds - NZ to win = 1/7

    Says it all really

  • Comment posted by Scotsdiver, today at 12:08

    Unfortunatey Gregor will not swallow his pride enough to start Russell. he may bring him on with 20 mins to go, Scotland already far behind and then blame the loss on him

  • Comment posted by Darryl, today at 12:07

    I'm sure the All blacks are shacking in thier boots . .🤣

    • Reply posted by Ali, today at 12:09

      Ali replied:
      Hopefully they're so far from worried that they field a second string side that Scotland can actually beat.

