Gregor Townsend (left) and Finn Russell have had a strained relationship at times during the Scotland coach's reign

Fly-half Finn Russell has been called into the Scotland squad for Sunday's Autumn Test against New Zealand in place of the injured Adam Hastings.

Hastings has returned to his club Gloucester after being forced off against Fiji with a head knock and is also having a knee injury assessed.

Russell, 30, was omitted from coach Gregor Townsend's initial squad, with Hastings and Blair Kinghorn preferred.

"If Adam is out, Finn would be in the mix," Townsend said after the Fiji win.

Lions stand-off Russell pressed his case for a recall when he scored a try and kicked three conversions and a penalty for his club Racing 92 as they defeated Perpignan 44-20 in France's Top 14.

Townsend said he had left Russell out of his initial squad because of question marks over the number 10's "form and consistency" levels.

The former Lions and Scotland fly-half said he had not spoken to Russell since informing him last month he was not in the squad, but the head coach insisted that is not unusual.

Kinghorn played in Scotland's opening Autumn series match, narrowly failing with a late penalty that would have given his side victory against Australia.

Hastings was not available for that match as it fell outside the international window, so Ross Thompson provided cover on the bench.

The 25-year-old Kinghorn - a full-back for much of his career who is developing his game as a stand-off - and Thompson, the 23-year-old who has had little game-time for Glasgow, will be the other contenders to start at 10 against the All Blacks on Sunday.

Ruseell's relationship with Townsend has at times been strained, no more so than in 2020 when the former Glasgow fly-half walked out on the squad prior to the Six Nations and publicly criticised his coach's methods.

The pair reconciled and Russell, who has 62 caps, returned to the fold, but was dropped by Townsend from the starting line-up for last season's Six Nations finale against Ireland days after being one of six players to have an unauthorised night out at an Edinburgh bar.

New Zealand crushed Wales 55-23 in Cardiff while Scotland laboured to a 28-12 win against Fiji to follow the narrow defeat against Australia.

Scotland play Argentina, who defeated them in a summer series and shocked England at Twickenham on Sunday, six days after facing the All Blacks.