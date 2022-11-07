Close menu

Finn Russell back in Scotland squad as Adam Hastings returns to Gloucester

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Gregor Townsend with Finn Russell
Gregor Townsend (left) and Finn Russell have had a strained relationship at times during the Scotland coach's reign

Fly-half Finn Russell has been called into the Scotland squad for Sunday's Autumn Test against New Zealand in place of the injured Adam Hastings.

Hastings has returned to his club Gloucester after being forced off against Fiji with a head knock and is also having a knee injury assessed.

Russell, 30, was omitted from coach Gregor Townsend's initial squad, with Hastings and Blair Kinghorn preferred.

"If Adam is out, Finn would be in the mix," Townsend said after the Fiji win.

Lions stand-off Russell pressed his case for a recall when he scored a try and kicked three conversions and a penalty for his club Racing 92 as they defeated Perpignan 44-20 in France's Top 14.

Townsend said he had left Russell out of his initial squad because of question marks over the number 10's "form and consistency" levels.

The former Lions and Scotland fly-half said he had not spoken to Russell since informing him last month he was not in the squad, but the head coach insisted that is not unusual.

Kinghorn played in Scotland's opening Autumn series match, narrowly failing with a late penalty that would have given his side victory against Australia.

Hastings was not available for that match as it fell outside the international window, so Ross Thompson provided cover on the bench.

The 25-year-old Kinghorn - a full-back for much of his career who is developing his game as a stand-off - and Thompson, the 23-year-old who has had little game-time for Glasgow, will be the other contenders to start at 10 against the All Blacks on Sunday.

Ruseell's relationship with Townsend has at times been strained, no more so than in 2020 when the former Glasgow fly-half walked out on the squad prior to the Six Nations and publicly criticised his coach's methods.

The pair reconciled and Russell, who has 62 caps, returned to the fold, but was dropped by Townsend from the starting line-up for last season's Six Nations finale against Ireland days after being one of six players to have an unauthorised night out at an Edinburgh bar.

New Zealand crushed Wales 55-23 in Cardiff while Scotland laboured to a 28-12 win against Fiji to follow the narrow defeat against Australia.

Scotland play Argentina, who defeated them in a summer series and shocked England at Twickenham on Sunday, six days after facing the All Blacks.

  • Comment posted by McMucker, today at 12:18

    This is good news. The last two games the team has lacked game management and rarely did we string more than 5-6 meaningful phases together. I don't think BK or AH command forwards and backs around with the same planning and authority FR brings. It's not just about his flair and tricks, it's his general management and marshalling of those around him which goes unnoticed by casual observers.

  • Comment posted by andyd, today at 12:18

    FR only on the bench recently for Racing... still he is the only 10 in the British Isles with bit of creativity

  • Comment posted by McMakem, today at 12:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rors, today at 12:17

    - Hi Finn, it's Gregor here.
    - Who?

  • Comment posted by Rhodesian, today at 12:15

    Townsend knows we will be well beaten by NZ , then use Russell as the scapegoat.

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 12:13

    Humble pie tastes nice

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:13

    Do we really know why he was left out in the first place? Could have been a personal reason. Let’s hope he performs to expectation.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 12:15

      muddy wolf replied:
      He was left out of the starting XV for Racing, so maybe he is not on great form.

  • Comment posted by Chris Smith, today at 12:12

    A whole week of being consistent was all that was required. Who would have thought it.

  • Comment posted by Stelvio993, today at 12:09

    A bit of an embarrassment for Gregor this one, as a coach you should never let it get personal & he clearly has. What must Russell be thinking listening to GTs Drivel. His post match interview last week and this was God awful stuff....

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 12:11

      OTS replied:
      Same old pathetic repetitive tripe.

      Give it a rest

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 12:09

    Brilliant to see Finn back in but what an embarrassing route - melodrama, pettiness and personal animosity - to get here. The path of maximum resistance. An incredibly awkward (self-inflicted) press week for Townsend ahead but by his own design. He’s out of ideas and trust, and the team needs a new voice. A year out, bring in Razor from New Zealand on a 1 year deal to RWC, and extend if it works.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 12:19

      OTS replied:
      🤔
      FR had an inconsistent 6 Ns, an inconsistent end to last club season, an inconsistent start to the Top 14 (W3 L4 at the time). GT was quite honest & transparent to FR, even Racing 92 stated Finn had to crank it up, which he did brilliantly albeit against the bottom 2 teams.

      Meanwhile we should have beat OZ (who should have beat Fra) & we beat Fiji with BK @10

      So tell us, what's embarrassing?

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 12:08

    Just checked wi Paddy Power

    He ain’t. On ones the FR will make a blind bit of difference against the mighty ABs

    Odds - NZ to win = 1/7

    Says it all really

  • Comment posted by Scotsdiver, today at 12:08

    Unfortunatey Gregor will not swallow his pride enough to start Russell. he may bring him on with 20 mins to go, Scotland already far behind and then blame the loss on him

  • Comment posted by Darryl, today at 12:07

    I'm sure the All blacks are shacking in thier boots . .🤣

    • Reply posted by Ali, today at 12:09

      Ali replied:
      Hopefully they're so far from worried that they field a second string side that Scotland can actually beat.

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 12:06

    I'm shocked, SHOCKED!

    • Reply posted by Ali, today at 12:11

      Ali replied:
      Well not that shocked actually...

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:04

    So the messiah is back or was he just a very naughty boy.

    However, no matter who is playing will be in for a tough game, NZ looked superb against Wales.

    • Reply posted by Campbell, today at 12:11

      Campbell replied:
      He’s not the Messiah …. He’s a very naughty boy - Heard that somewhere before ?

  • Comment posted by kendosamurai, today at 12:04

    Finally

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 12:03

    Well he completely transformed Racing when he came on at the weekend so no doubt he will do the same for Scotland. Expect the All Blacks to be dismissed.

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 12:03

    Smart from Townsend: now all the pressure is on Russell to win us a first game against the ABs and beat an Argentina team who’ve beaten Scotland, Australia, NZ and England this year so far. Which we haven’t got a chance of doing unless we can actually work out what we’re doing in attack, cut out our plethora of penalties etc..

    • Reply posted by Ali, today at 12:07

      Ali replied:
      We have every opportunity against Argentina. Yes they squandered a winning position in Argentina, but the home advantage and the 1st choice players coming back really will help.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 12:02

    New Zealand looked very strong on Saturday against a poor Wales side. Russell may be getting the headlines but the Scots will have to win the battle up front to give him time and space. Good luck with that!

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 12:00

    Wow. It takes guts to swallow your pride. Well done Townsend.

