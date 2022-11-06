Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Abbie Ward runs England's line-out along with Zoe Aldcroft

Rugby World Cup final Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Dates: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

As England's players celebrated their World Cup win against Canada by watching the second semi-final from behind the posts, Abbie Ward was elsewhere.

The Red Roses lock sat on the halfway line, all the better to see her future opponents' line-outs.

Hosts and holders New Zealand beat France in the end, setting up a final that England centre Emily Scarratt expects will be like a "rogue game of chess".

England will likely be trying to play one way - using their line-out as a platform and mauling their way through anything in front of them.

New Zealand will be the opposite - creating chaos as they try to bring their devastatingly dangerous back three into play.

The machines against the mavericks. Only one can be world champion.

England's wide-ranging 'line-out menu'

When former international lock Louis Deacon became England's forwards coach in August 2021, he was immediately amazed by how quickly the side absorbed and executed his line-out changes.

So complicated are some of their calls that even captain Sarah Hunter's mum Janet commented on their complexity after watching a training session.

Along with World Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft, Ward is in charge of what she calls England's "line-out menu".

It has served the Red Roses well at this World Cup so far, with 24 of their 38 tries coming from the line-out.

"I've lost count of items that are on the menu," Ward told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Daily.

"We change our menu - we have specials. We have been growing that for over a year.

"It's important we have different options we can go to depending on who we're playing, who is on our line-out and playing to our strengths."

Some followers of the World Cup have taken issue with the restaurant's limited choice, willing England to give their talented backs a chance to play too.

Fans were rewarded in the semi-final against Canada as wings Claudia MacDonald and Abby Dow combined for the try of the tournament so far.

But Scarratt does not believe the backs necessarily need to keep delivering, saying: "I don't think many people post a World Cup go back and dissect how you won it. I don't think many people care if you've got a gold medal around your neck."

New Zealand 'not trying to be like everyone else'

New Zealand wing Portia Woodman has scored 20 World Cup tries in her career - more than any other player

England's forwards will come up against one of their toughest tasks of the tournament on Saturday: trying to squash New Zealand's chaotic play.

The Red Roses claimed record wins against the Black Ferns in the autumn of 2021, but New Zealand have been bolstered by the return of some of their sevens Olympic champions who have been flinging the ball about with abandon.

Wing Ruby Tui is a crowd favourite and is back alongside her sevens team-mate Portia Woodman in the back three, while Theresa Fitzpatrick and Stacey Fluhler - also Olympic champions - are a formidable centre pairing.

England, meanwhile, look set to be missing one of their most solid performers in full-back Helena Rowland, who sustained an ankle injury against Canada.

Claudia MacDonald was preferred to Lydia Thompson for that game but defensive mishaps may be a cause of concern despite the wing's impressive attacking ability.

Scarratt said England are "definitely very aware" of New Zealand's "great threats", which flanker Alana Bremner said had been developed by the "pressure" director of rugby Wayne Smith puts on the side in training.

"We're not trying to do what everyone else is," Bremner added.

"It's all about pushing and challenging ourselves. Mistakes are absolutely OK in this environment and that's what makes us better and makes those final passes out on the field happen."

England prepared to adapt

Scarratt will be playing in her fourth World Cup final and if there is one thing she has learned, it is to expect the unexpected.

England had control of the 2017 final, but New Zealand switched things up after the break to claim victory.

The Red Roses are better prepared for that this time, having developed a strategy group of six players.

Should New Zealand bring something new on Saturday, captain Sarah Hunter, Scarratt, Aldcroft, Ward, Marlie Packer and Zoe Harrison are the ones tasked with turning things around.

"It's one thing identifying it, it's another thing changing it and making sure things go in your favour," Scarratt said. "It's definitely going to be tough."