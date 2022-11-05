Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 6 November

Admiral Ladies National Leagues

Premier Division

COBRA P - P Caernarfon

Llandaff North P - P Bonymaen

Nelson 5 - 20 Pontyclun

Championship

Gwernyfed 19 - 24 Llantwit Fardre

Lampeter Town 24 - 26 Seven Sisters

Senghenydd P - P Burry Port

Whitland P - P Pencoed

East Wales

Blackwood P - P Old Penarthians

CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 0 Blaina

Dowlais P - P Whitchurch

North Wales

Llangefni 5 - 22 Abergele

Rhyl & District P - P Holyhead

Shotton Steel P - P Wrexham

West Wales

Pembroke 12 - 7 Porthcawl

Tondu 20 - 17 West Swansea Hawks

Tumble P - P Haverfordwest

