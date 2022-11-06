Close menu

England 29-30 Argentina: Pumas land famous win at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn Nations Series: England v Argentina
England (16) 29
Tries: Cokanasiga, Van Poortvliet Pens: Farrrell (5) Cons: Farrell (2)
Argentina (12) 30
Tries: Boffelli, Carreras Pens: Boffelli (6) Cons: Boffelli (2)

England made a sobering start to their autumn campaign as Argentina shocked an 80,000-strong Twickenham crowd with an audacious and deserved victory.

England led 16-12 at half-time, but Emiliano Boffelli and Santiago Carreras crossed in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

Replacement Jack van Poortvliet scored to repair some of the damage, but Boffelli's boot proved decisive in the closing stages.

It is only Argentina's second away victory over England following on from a success in 2006.

It is the latest landmark win in a season of success for the Pumas, following on from a first-ever win away to New Zealand earlier in the year.

But Argentina still finished bottom of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship and were expected to ease England into a month of fixtures that culminates with matches against the All Blacks and world champions South Africa.

England coach Eddie Jones glowered down from the big screen as his side's increasingly desperate attempts to salvage victory came to nothing.

When replacement Henry Slade spilled forward in midfield to end an England move of momentum, Argentina's bench shot to the sky in celebration.

The two teams next meet in September in their opening pool match of the Rugby World Cup.

More to follow.

England: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), Cokanasiga; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Coles, Hill, Itoje, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Singleton, M Vunipola, Heyes, Ribbans, Simmonds, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Slade

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Moroni, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Bello, Paulos, Isa, Morales, Talbornoz, Morlando.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 16:17

    Another great display from Ben Youngs.

  • Comment posted by Diccon and Steph, today at 16:17

    High chances of another pool stage knockout to sandwich the WRC 2019 final...

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 16:17

    Another yawn of a game, RFU and Ej think carry on doing the same thing you get different results 🥱

  • Comment posted by themongoose, today at 16:17

    You can see what it means to the Argentinians as they left the field whereas win or lose England players like Billy just look indifferent. This team have nothing to offer but bizarre haircuts.

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 16:17

    How can you call yourself a coach if you can’t stop a team giving away penalty after penalty? An England fan, sorry that they lost but pleased that Jones was beaten.

  • Comment posted by MDK, today at 16:17

    Eventually found it on Amazon. England in black. Wrexham v Oldham and Torquay v Derby on terrestrial tv in the football. Shows how much interest there was in it.. so I’m a nutshell no one really cares about this result

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 16:17

    Not helpful when some of your players are unemployed. The health of English rugby is a worry and needs to be addressed. No excuses though. Argentina had a game plan and executed it

  • Comment posted by ralphrashley, today at 16:17

    Lack of pace and skills, no direction, play well for your club no chance of getting in the England side.

  • Comment posted by rossm1987, today at 16:17

    Let's wait until the tests are all done. Then we can decide on Eddie. Not looking good though

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 16:17

    Well done Argentina you have brightened up my weekend, thankyou

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 16:17

    Oh well, nothing new from England then.

  • Comment posted by tcat, today at 16:17

    The entire game of rugby is being destroyed. I hate watching England now because I can pretty much predict how the game will be played, boring tripe. I am English by the way but hope France or Ireland keep up their good form into the world cup. We need rugby to win, not boring over coached non thinking robots.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 16:17

    Please keep Eddie in charge!

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 16:17

    England totally exposed for what they are. Bish bash bosh, players constantly running at opposition with no thought of finding space or even trying to beat a man. Farrell and Smith cannot play together in a team. Has to be one or the other.
    Well played Argentina.

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 16:17

    Was Marcus Smith playing full back?

  • Comment posted by what a world we live in, today at 16:16

    1,990,988 England rugby players,102,790 Argentinian rugby players, what a great victory for Argentina, England need too look at the captain Farrell brings nought but dodgy decisions to the game,
    he can kick..........

  • Comment posted by Psychic Camel, today at 16:16

    Simply no imagination. Give the ball to a big guy and watch him run at the defence. Oh they can tackle. Now what? Let’s try it again. Smith OF combination didn’t work, both anonymous. OF to start at 10 with Slade at 12 and Smith on the bench. JvP must start at 9. BV lost too many balls in contact and his brother can’t scrummage but we already knew that. Marler for MV.

  • Comment posted by Mum and Dad, today at 16:16

    Eddie's answer will be to bring yet more big, slow, lumbering players into the team. The England scrum was diabolical in the last 15 minutes.

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 16:16

    If Eddie Jones is still in his job by lunchtime tomorrow he must have pictures of the board in compromising positions 🤷

  • Comment posted by shazdd, today at 16:16

    Well done Argentina

