Dragons' wing Rio Dyer scored a try 26 minutes into his international debut

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Argentina Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales were well beaten in their opening Autumn Nations Series game by New Zealand, so would you make major changes for Argentina on weekend two?

"We'll get better as we go," promised head coach Wayne Pivac who will announce his selection on Thursday.

Would you give the players defeated 55-23 by the All Blacks another chance to show they are now "match-hardened" and have learned from their experience?

Fitness will play a part too, with wing Alex Cuthbert back in contention.

If Cuthbert - or Cardiff wing Josh Adams - are fit, do they replace either Rio Dyer or Louis Rees-Zammit?

Who would you include at full-back with Leigh Halfpenny struggling with a hamstring injury?

BBC Sport online voters wanted Dan Lydiate to start last weekend but did Pivac's choice Tommy Reffell convince you that he should get another chance?

There are question marks across the team and this is your opportunity to make your selection and share your picks on social media.