Two tries early in the second half put Ireland in the driving seat in an absorbing match

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa Ireland (6) 19 Tries: Van der Flier, Hansen Pens: Sexton 3 South Africa (6) 16 Tries: Mostert, Arendse Pens: Willemse, Kolbe

Ireland underlined their credentials as the world's number one side as they held off a late South Africa fightback to take a deserved win in Dublin.

Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen crossed early in the second half as the hosts emerged victorious from a brilliantly brutal contest .

Tries from Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse hauled the Springboks back into the game, but Ireland held on.

The win came despite losing three players to injury in the first half.

Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong were all forced off but Ireland's replacements rose well to the challenge, as they broke through the South African defence twice in a crucial 10-minute spell at the start of the second half.

The Springboks contributed to their own demise, missing seven points off the tee that proved ultimately crucial.

The win was sealed in front of a fired-up Dublin crowd, who remain thoroughly invested in a team that continues to impress and evolve under Andy Farrell.

Injuries disrupt absorbing first half

Pre-match expectations were for a close game between the world's number one-ranked side and the reigning world champions, and so it proved with neither side able to claim they were the match's dominating force for any extended length of time.

A lack of any first-half tries did not do much to detract from what was a captivating spectacle from which both defences emerged with great credit.

The Springboks were far slicker at the breakdown and found quicker ball than their hosts, but were limited only to small gains by a well-drilled Irish defence that did not flinch or appear on the back foot.

Both sides kept tabs on the other and settled for two penalties apiece in the opening 40, with Damian Willemse pushing a relatively easy effort wide midway through the half.

Ireland failed to capitalise on a 10-minute period with an extra man after Cheslin Kolbe was sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tip-tackle on Hansen, which would have resulted in a red had the Ireland wing not landed on his back as opposed to his neck.

The hosts came closest to crossing the whitewash when Dan Sheehan charged down Willemse's kick and beat Jesse Kriel to the bouncing ball, but knocked on as he tried to ground.

A foot injury saw Tadhg Furlong forced off at half-time

Most disappointing for Ireland however were the injuries that forced McCloskey and Murray, on the occasion of his 100th cap, off before half-time with Furlong replaced at the interval.

McCloskey, promoted to the starting team on Friday due to Robbie Henshaw's injury, had been enjoying a fine game with an eye-catching carry and a huge turnover in his own 22.

However he was brought off on 27 minutes after landing awkwardly on his arm, with Murray replaced by Jamison Gibson-Park shortly after.

Furlong appeared to hurt his right ankle late in the half and did not emerge after the break, leaving Ireland somewhat up against it having been forced into three early changes.

Quickfire tries put Ireland in control

In spite of the injuries, Ireland did not lose any continuity and came out far quicker than South Africa to seize control of the game in a crucial 10-minute spell.

First Johnny Sexton opted to go to the corner instead of taking an easy three points, a decision vindicated as Van der Flier expertly touched down from Ireland's rolling maul.

The score ignited the crowd and buoyed the home side, who finally found space for their backs just three minutes later for a sensational second try.

Hansen's try gave Ireland a 10-point lead in the 50th minute

Peter O'Mahony reacted quickly to keep a loose ball alive on the right-hand touchline, with Gibson-Park recognising the broken field quickly to snipe through a hole and move the ball wide where Hansen was found for an easy run-in.

Despite the lead, Ireland's win never felt assured, with Sexton missing both conversions to help South Africa stay in the game, and there was a degree of inevitability about their fightback.

First replacement lock Mostert stretched over before Sexton's penalty appeared to put Ireland back in firm control of the contest.

However Arendse scampered over after Eben Etzebeth's inspired offload with four minutes remaining to set up a tense finish, but Ireland saw out the remaining time on their own terms to clinch the win.

Ireland: Keenan; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Hansen; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Gibson-Park, Carbery, O'Brien.

South Africa: Kolbe; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi; Willemse, Hendrikse; Kitshoff, Marx; Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nche, Koch, Mostert, Fourie, Smith, De Klerk, Le Roux.