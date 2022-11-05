Close menu

Ireland 19-16 South Africa: Hosts hold off late Springboks fightback to win

By Michael MorrowBBC Sport NI at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland South Africa
Two tries early in the second half put Ireland in the driving seat in an absorbing match
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa
Ireland (6) 19
Tries: Van der Flier, Hansen Pens: Sexton 3
South Africa (6) 16
Tries: Mostert, Arendse Pens: Willemse, Kolbe

Ireland underlined their credentials as the world's number one side as they held off a late South Africa fightback to take a deserved win in Dublin.

Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen crossed early in the second half as the hosts emerged victorious from a brilliantly brutal contest .

Tries from Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse hauled the Springboks back into the game, but Ireland held on.

The win came despite losing three players to injury in the first half.

Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong were all forced off but Ireland's replacements rose well to the challenge, as they broke through the South African defence twice in a crucial 10-minute spell at the start of the second half.

The Springboks contributed to their own demise, missing seven points off the tee that proved ultimately crucial.

The win was sealed in front of a fired-up Dublin crowd, who remain thoroughly invested in a team that continues to impress and evolve under Andy Farrell.

Injuries disrupt absorbing first half

Pre-match expectations were for a close game between the world's number one-ranked side and the reigning world champions, and so it proved with neither side able to claim they were the match's dominating force for any extended length of time.

A lack of any first-half tries did not do much to detract from what was a captivating spectacle from which both defences emerged with great credit.

The Springboks were far slicker at the breakdown and found quicker ball than their hosts, but were limited only to small gains by a well-drilled Irish defence that did not flinch or appear on the back foot.

Both sides kept tabs on the other and settled for two penalties apiece in the opening 40, with Damian Willemse pushing a relatively easy effort wide midway through the half.

Ireland failed to capitalise on a 10-minute period with an extra man after Cheslin Kolbe was sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tip-tackle on Hansen, which would have resulted in a red had the Ireland wing not landed on his back as opposed to his neck.

The hosts came closest to crossing the whitewash when Dan Sheehan charged down Willemse's kick and beat Jesse Kriel to the bouncing ball, but knocked on as he tried to ground.

Tadhg Furlong
A foot injury saw Tadhg Furlong forced off at half-time

Most disappointing for Ireland however were the injuries that forced McCloskey and Murray, on the occasion of his 100th cap, off before half-time with Furlong replaced at the interval.

McCloskey, promoted to the starting team on Friday due to Robbie Henshaw's injury, had been enjoying a fine game with an eye-catching carry and a huge turnover in his own 22.

However he was brought off on 27 minutes after landing awkwardly on his arm, with Murray replaced by Jamison Gibson-Park shortly after.

Furlong appeared to hurt his right ankle late in the half and did not emerge after the break, leaving Ireland somewhat up against it having been forced into three early changes.

Quickfire tries put Ireland in control

In spite of the injuries, Ireland did not lose any continuity and came out far quicker than South Africa to seize control of the game in a crucial 10-minute spell.

First Johnny Sexton opted to go to the corner instead of taking an easy three points, a decision vindicated as Van der Flier expertly touched down from Ireland's rolling maul.

The score ignited the crowd and buoyed the home side, who finally found space for their backs just three minutes later for a sensational second try.

Mack Hansen
Hansen's try gave Ireland a 10-point lead in the 50th minute

Peter O'Mahony reacted quickly to keep a loose ball alive on the right-hand touchline, with Gibson-Park recognising the broken field quickly to snipe through a hole and move the ball wide where Hansen was found for an easy run-in.

Despite the lead, Ireland's win never felt assured, with Sexton missing both conversions to help South Africa stay in the game, and there was a degree of inevitability about their fightback.

First replacement lock Mostert stretched over before Sexton's penalty appeared to put Ireland back in firm control of the contest.

However Arendse scampered over after Eben Etzebeth's inspired offload with four minutes remaining to set up a tense finish, but Ireland saw out the remaining time on their own terms to clinch the win.

Ireland: Keenan; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Hansen; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Gibson-Park, Carbery, O'Brien.

South Africa: Kolbe; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi; Willemse, Hendrikse; Kitshoff, Marx; Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nche, Koch, Mostert, Fourie, Smith, De Klerk, Le Roux.

  • Comment posted by irishgrover, today at 19:42

    In fairness that was a phenomenal and brutal game of rugby. Fair play both teams.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 20:11

      in5wknaa replied:
      Ireland are a great side. Whether they can emulate England and win the World Cup is another matter.

      I often consider myself lucky not to have a Scottish or Welsh great grandparent so I could properly enjoy 2003 - feel for those who can’t

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 19:41

    Well done Ireland

    From an envious taff. 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍺🍺

    • Reply posted by ciaran mcintyre, today at 20:52

      ciaran mcintyre replied:
      I like it Blott.
      I always have a good time with my Celtic cousins in Cardiff.

  • Comment posted by 00353, today at 19:47

    What a game
    Well done Ireland
    South Africa are a formidable team
    As a proud Irish supporter, they don’t come better than this ☘️

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 19:51

      anyonebutengland replied:
      SA didnt turn up

  • Comment posted by spencer, today at 19:40

    Great test match by the top two teams

    • Reply posted by The Gumbo Variations, today at 19:41

      The Gumbo Variations replied:
      It was awful.

  • Comment posted by factotum, today at 19:39

    As an Irishman that was painful to watch. What a game!!

    • Reply posted by blaasagusim, today at 20:13

      blaasagusim replied:
      I thought it was brilliant to watch, skills quality not 100% at times but I felt Ireland were excellent in defence and SA didn’t look like breaking the try line for much of the game

  • Comment posted by SUFTUM, today at 19:49

    Wow... a tough, physical game. All will be sore tomorrow. Such a great advert for rugby. Not many trys but a real battle by the forwards on both sides. I'm delighted ireland won, but either side could of won. hope all injuries are minor
    Felt sorry for McCloskey, he was having a great game. I hope AF seen enough today to give him more chances

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 19:39

    Magnificent performance by Ireland, the world's number 1. Took everything the Boks threw at them and gave it back in spades. Superb!

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 19:41

      neilkd21 replied:
      Good but not magnificent, should have closed it out but tried to throw it away. Let's not get carried away.

  • Comment posted by mackson, today at 19:49

    Hugely physical contest from two very good teams. Ireland just about deserved it. Hansens try the highlight. Hope we don't see a repeat of what happened 4 years ago, but I think Farrell is a smart coach

    • Reply posted by 00353, today at 19:52

      00353 replied:
      Great coach
      Surprised everyone to be honest
      Best of luck to him …..

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:48

    IRFU playing a blinder (say this as a Welshman).

    Investing in pathway, coaches and keeping players in Ireland for cohesion is doing wonders for you.

    WRU still controlled by paranoia and fear - where the board is made up of amateurs, and have decided to do the polar opposite to the IRFU in what has been a proven model that works.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 19:51

      Steve replied:
      https://www.business-live.co.uk/enterprise/wru-board-member-henry-engelhardt-25365241

      See this for example of rank amateurism Wales is facing.

      Congrats Ireland, and well done IRFU

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:42

    Ireland look the real deal, tremendous team effort

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:46

      blues1959 replied:
      Dont know why SA thought they could play without a 10! Think they probably would of won with a proper 10 or goal kicker

  • Comment posted by Mum and Dad, today at 19:52

    Not vintage but a great result for Ireland against a team that is always difficult to beat. . Ignore those posters wallowing in sour grapes and envy.

    • Reply posted by JohnB, today at 19:56

      JohnB replied:
      Correct - it's the scoreboard at the final whistle that matters.

  • Comment posted by Drumossie808 , today at 19:38

    Great stuff, well played Ireland.

  • Comment posted by bren, today at 20:17

    If you ever wanted someone with you in the trenches, O'Mahony is the man. Legend

    • Reply posted by Gurner, today at 20:23

      Gurner replied:
      Spot on my man. He never gets the full credit he deserves, especially from the Dublin centric media in Ireland.
      Hard as nails, no b/s rugby player with smarts and no small amount of talent.
      Legend is right!😄

  • Comment posted by AB-L, today at 20:26

    The fact Ireland lost a few guys to injury early and didn’t capitulate speaks volumes about the strength of the squad. In years gone by losing 3 first choice player would have really hamstrung the Irish, these days however it would seem their bench have just as much potency. I’m glad I was impartial watching that match, not sure I would have enjoyed it as much if I was Irish.

  • Comment posted by Rugby Guru, today at 19:52

    Fantastic result Ireland what a year beating NZ at home and now the current world chumps. I’ll raise a Guinness for you in celebration.

  • Comment posted by Scanger, today at 19:58

    Enjoyed the match,was tense at times. Maybe I should not be surprised but there seems to be a fair number of bitter or maybe jealous people posting.

  • Comment posted by franner, today at 20:13

    Proper Test Game, played at 100 mph, not many teams can live with that pace, make no mistake this is a serious Irish team, so to all saying it was a poor game they must have played at a very low level . You do not in Rugby get to be number 1 easily. IRELAND Done proud.

    • Reply posted by JPP, today at 20:44

      JPP replied:
      100mph?! It took an hour to complete the first half!
      Rugby has become so stop start with endless TMO interventions.
      The fatties up front can stay fat as they get a 5min breather every 10min.
      Let’s speed the game up!

  • Comment posted by William, today at 19:54

    Thought Ireland just deserved the win. SA need a goal kicker or they’ll keep dropping penalty points and conversions. But a good game to watch with Ireland doing well against a powerful SA side.

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 20:12

      U21192826 replied:
      Agreed, much like England with Smith kicking, so poor.

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 19:40

    Entertaining game. Difference between the sides seemed to be the rub of the green, which isn’t to disparage the officials, but merely imply that both teams are pretty much equal.

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 19:44

      anyonebutengland replied:
      Talk about luck of irish. Oh my days. SA were robbed

  • Comment posted by Stelvio993, today at 20:27

    Deserved congratulations to Ireland, they managed their injuries well, in a close game, hopefully the guys are alright. As Michael says, for SA to miss 7pts from the tee is profligate at this level, however, Ireland showed their mettle in the end, they gave everything...

