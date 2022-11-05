Close menu

Scotland 28-12 Fiji: Scotland struggle to impress despite Murrayfield win

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments58

Adam Hastings try
Adam Hastings' try just before the break steadied a creaking Scotland ship
Autumn international: Scotland v Fiji
Scotland: (14) 28
Tries: Turner, Hastings, Van der Merwe, White Cons: Hastings 2, Kinghorn 2
Fiji: (12) 12
Tries: Tuicuvu, Rotuisolia Con: Botita

Scotland laboured to an autumn international win over determined Fiji on a very uncomfortable afternoon for Gregor Townsend's side at Murrayfield.

George Turner and Adam Hastings scored first-half tries for the Scots, but Fiji had two of their own through Setariki Tuicuvu and Ratu Rotuisolia.

The home side struggled to get any fluency into their game, but tries from Duhan van der Merwe and Ben White added gloss to the scoreline.

The Scots play New Zealand next Sunday.

After last weekend's agonising one-point loss to Australia, and with the All Blacks coming to town next weekend, it was vital Scotland put Fiji away here to get the show back on the road.

Vern Cotter was back in the Murrayfield coaches' box, this time in charge of Fiji. Given the nature of his exit as Scotland boss in 2017 to make way for Townsend, you would imagine he would not mind one bit setting the cat among the Scottish pigeons by masterminding a shock victory here.

Talent is rarely an issue for Fiji sides. Structure and discipline tend to be the missing components and that was underlined when lock Rotuisolia saw yellow 90 seconds into his Test debut for a silly block on Ali Price from an offside position.

Scotland soon made their numerical advantage count, Turner biding his time at the back of the rolling line-out maul to touch down for the opening try.

Fiji's response was impressive and immediate. Some effective phase play set the platform for the backs to go wide and when the ball reached Tuicuvu, the wing evaded the clutches of Stuart Hogg to finish superbly in the corner.

The Murrayfield crowd began to grow restless when Fiji crossed again, Rotuisolia atoning for his earlier rush of blood to the head by blasting over from close range to round off another period of pressure.

Hogg was sent to the bin, paying the price for a string of infringements from his team. Scotland's discipline was crumbling - seven penalties conceded in the first half alone - while Fiji were playing all the rugby.

Hastings, given his chance at 10 in place of Blair Kinghorn, provided the one bit of quality in an otherwise poor 40 minutes for the Scots when he danced through some weak Fiji scrum defence to go over under the sticks. Scotland led by two at the break, a lead they scarcely deserved.

Hastings tried a similar dart early in the second half, but instead of a gap all he found was the hulking figure of Rotuisolia, who hit with such shuddering force in the tackle that Hastings' match was over there and then, Kinghorn summoned from the bench.

The Edinburgh fly-half was involved in Scotland's third try, feeding Chris Harris who found Van der Merwe with a long pass and the winger did what he does best, powering over the line with several Fijian defenders hanging off him.

After the agony of his last-gasp penalty miss against Australia, Kinghorn struck the touchline conversion beautifully to give the home side some daylight on the scoreboard at 21-12.

Still any sort of rhythm was absent from Scotland's play, and a Mexican Wave breaking out in the 65th minute said everything about the quality of fare being served up on the pitch.

Substitute White almost conjured a fourth Scottish try, but his clever cross-field kick from the base of a scrum just slipped from Darcy Graham's grasp, while Cam Redpath was denied a first Test try when the TMO spotted an earlier knock-on from Jack Dempsey.

White ensured the fourth try finally arrived, sauntering over untouched with Fiji's defence - with a man in the bin for the third time in the match - posted missing.

It was the win Scotland desperately needed, but this was far from a satisfactory performance. If they are to entertain any notion of a first-ever victory over New Zealand next weekend, they will need to find a level of performance this team has not produced in quite some time.

Line-ups

Scotland: Hogg, Graham, Harris, Redpath, Van Der Merwe, Hastings, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Fagerson

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Walker, J Gray, Depmsey, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu

Fiji: Murimurivalu, Tuicuvu, Nayacalevu, Ravouvou, Habosi, Botitu, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Sauto, Mayanavanua, Rotuisolia, Tuisue, Botia, Mata

Replacements: Ikanivere, Natave, Tagi, Ratuniyarawa, Kamikamica, Matawalu, Tela, Maqala

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 16:02

    Fiji looked good in the first half and I really enjoy watching their gung-ho attitude to attacking rugby.

    Loved the coverage too, especially the lack of box ticking by Amazon. Well done. Shame the BBC will never take any notice though...

  • Comment posted by Sinik, today at 16:01

    Re: “added gloss to the scoreline”. Two late tries, OK, but 14 points is 14 points whenever they are scored in the 80 mins.

  • Comment posted by C H Thorburn, today at 16:01

    Unfortunately I was unable to watch the game as I was away. However from the comments I have just read, it does not appear I have missed very much.
    Obviously Scotland cannot put a 'ninety minute' performance together under the present management.
    In football, the manager would have been sacked by now!! Until this happens, these woeful and disjointed performances will continue. 6N'&WC - JOKE

    • Reply posted by Harvey, today at 16:06

      Harvey replied:
      Pretty harsh expecting your team to play for 10 minutes more than the opposition.

  • Comment posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 15:57

    A good team with good players getting poorly coached and it’s not just Townsend.

  • Comment posted by Henrys Ford, today at 15:52

    Nothing to write home about in that match. Off to watch Italy v Samoa to see if Italy are as far ahead as the scorelines suggest.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 15:58

      Thescribe replied:
      They are..

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 15:51

    I thought it was more Fiji lost that rather than Scotland won it.
    At times Scotland played well but too often they just switched off or gave away penalties.

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 15:51

    Fiji is a competitive match.

    But what are Scotland doing playing New Zealand ? Waste of everyone's time.

    Training ground time for the ABs and you don't learn anything from being hammered.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 15:59

      Thescribe replied:
      The All Blacks just want to boost their Win/Loss ratio this season.

  • Comment posted by Getagrip, today at 15:50

    So an underwhelming win but a win . Where is the flair and sorry to harp on the lack of plan was clearly an issue at half back where the lad who isn't a FH was playing. While that is a big issue what is astonishing is the sheer lack of reaction and intelligence to what's happening on the pitch in front of most of the Scottish players it's heartbreaking. Didn't think much of the Aussie

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 16:00

      Thescribe replied:
      Who was that? The Ref or the plastic Scot?

  • Comment posted by tobiaskinnaird, today at 15:50

    It’s only Ritchie second game as captain. Hopefully he’s watching Whine Jones and Secton and learning how they influence games and how important it is to have a captain in the refs ear at all times.

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 15:49

    Scotland got lucky there, a slightly better side would have put them out of sight by half time. Another decent showing by Fiji but lacking that 5% of quality to finish moves off and the forwards suffer in the final quarter.

  • Comment posted by AR15, today at 15:49

    This was not a convincing performance at all and Scotland are a very average side at best. The decision to discard a truly world class stand off beggars belief.
    Scotland are currently not on an upward trajectory which might have been the only reason for persisting with Townsend. If anything we may get a much needed pre World Cup “bounce” if we decided to change coaches.

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 15:48

    I know one teams considered to be a Tier 1 nation and the other a Tier 2 nation, but both appear to be Tier 2 nations to me. Absolute drivel. The Scots are just mere cannon fodder for the All Blacks next week.

  • Comment posted by Beenaroundabit, today at 15:47

    Scotland don't seem to have moved forward in the last 5+ years. They played long stretches against 14 men, Fiji got together 3 days ago- something really needs to change.

    • Reply posted by TeamCam, today at 15:50

      TeamCam replied:
      Fiji got together last week in France. They arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday. Scotland had moved forward, but we've regressed and Townsend seems to be panicking despite assembling a good coaching team around him.

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 15:45

    I’m sorry but whilst I’m happy for the win and Fiji are a good team, that performance that is not good enough for New Zealand to be worried.
    Barring a miracle I’ll be amazed if we keep the score to under 20 next week

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 15:49

      Thescribe replied:
      You're being generous. I think they'd do well to keep it below 30!!

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 15:44

    That's Scotland 1 win chalked up. Move along now.

  • Comment posted by Foxy, today at 15:42

    I think Andy wrote this report at the end of the first half. Much better second half.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 15:39

    Focus on the positive. Good second half, White made a positive impact. 2nd row was good particularly Ritchie.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 15:37

    Still not convinced in any way, shape or form by this performance.

    Samoa and Fiji are close to each other in the rankings, look at how did Italy in their win.

    Townsend as many have said, needs to go along with Dodson - what do you think ?.

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:44

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      So long as Dodson goes first, that way toonie gets a soft landing! 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Robert Fletcher, today at 15:35

    Not too many positives but Ritchie Grey had a good game and Graham was superb

  • Comment posted by op, today at 15:35

    Another poor show from Scotland, when will SRU realise team has gone backwards under Townsend? The failure to beat an abject Wales side (who went on to lose at home to Italy!) last Spring was evidence enough.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 15:54

      Thescribe replied:
      Spot on. Wales were absolutely dire in last seasons 6 Nations and how the Scots managed to play even worse than them in defeat, was beyond me.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured