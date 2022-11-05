Close menu

Scotland 28-12 Fiji: Scotland struggle to impress despite Murrayfield win

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments24

Adam Hastings try
Adam Hastings' try just before the break steadied a creaking Scotland ship
Autumn international: Scotland v Fiji
Scotland: (14) 28
Tries: Turner, Hastings, Van der Merwe, White Cons: Hastings 2, Kinghorn 2
Fiji: (12) 12
Tries: Tuicuvu, Rotuisolia Con: Botita

Scotland laboured to an autumn international win over determined Fiji on a very uncomfortable afternoon for Gregor Townsend's side at Murrayfield.

George Turner and Adam Hastings scored first-half tries for the Scots, but Fiji had two of their own through Setariki Tuicuvu and Ratu Rotuisolia.

The home side struggled to get any fluency into their game, but tries from Duhan van der Merwe and Ben White added gloss to the scoreline.

The Scots play New Zealand next Sunday.

After last weekend's agonising one-point loss to Australia, and with the All Blacks coming to town next weekend, it was vital Scotland put Fiji away here to get the show back on the road.

Vern Cotter was back in the Murrayfield coaches' box, this time in charge of Fiji. Given the nature of his exit as Scotland boss in 2017 to make way for Townsend, you would imagine he would not mind one bit setting the cat among the Scottish pigeons by masterminding a shock victory here.

Talent is rarely an issue for Fiji sides. Structure and discipline tend to be the missing components and that was underlined when lock Rotuisolia saw yellow 90 seconds into his Test debut for a silly block on Ali Price from an offside position.

Scotland soon made their numerical advantage count, Turner biding his time at the back of the rolling line-out maul to touch down for the opening try.

Fiji's response was impressive and immediate. Some effective phase play set the platform for the backs to go wide and when the ball reached Tuicuvu, the wing evaded the clutches of Stuart Hogg to finish superbly in the corner.

The Murrayfield crowd began to grow restless when Fiji crossed again, Rotuisolia atoning for his earlier rush of blood to the head by blasting over from close range to round off another period of pressure.

Hogg was sent to the bin, paying the price for a string of infringements from his team. Scotland's discipline was crumbling - seven penalties conceded in the first half alone - while Fiji were playing all the rugby.

Hastings, given his chance at 10 in place of Blair Kinghorn, provided the one bit of quality in an otherwise poor 40 minutes for the Scots when he danced through some weak Fiji scrum defence to go over under the sticks. Scotland led by two at the break, a lead they scarcely deserved.

Hastings tried a similar dart early in the second half, but instead of a gap all he found was the hulking figure of Rotuisolia, who hit with such shuddering force in the tackle that Hastings' match was over there and then, Kinghorn summoned from the bench.

The Edinburgh fly-half was involved in Scotland's third try, feeding Chris Harris who found Van der Merwe with a long pass and the winger did what he does best, powering over the line with several Fijian defenders hanging off him.

After the agony of his last-gasp penalty miss against Australia, Kinghorn struck the touchline conversion beautifully to give the home side some daylight on the scoreboard at 21-12.

Still any sort of rhythm was absent from Scotland's play, and a Mexican Wave breaking out in the 65th minute said everything about the quality of fare being served up on the pitch.

Substitute White almost conjured a fourth Scottish try, but his clever cross-field kick from the base of a scrum just slipped from Darcy Graham's grasp, while Cam Redpath was denied a first Test try when the TMO spotted an earlier knock-on from Jack Dempsey.

White ensured the fourth try finally arrived, sauntering over untouched with Fiji's defence - with a man in the bin for the third time in the match - posted missing.

It was the win Scotland desperately needed, but this was far from a satisfactory performance. If they are to entertain any notion of a first-ever victory over New Zealand next weekend, they will need to find a level of performance this team has not produced in quite some time.

Line-ups

Scotland: Hogg, Graham, Harris, Redpath, Van Der Merwe, Hastings, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Fagerson

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Walker, J Gray, Depmsey, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu

Fiji: Murimurivalu, Tuicuvu, Nayacalevu, Ravouvou, Habosi, Botitu, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Sauto, Mayanavanua, Rotuisolia, Tuisue, Botia, Mata

Replacements: Ikanivere, Natave, Tagi, Ratuniyarawa, Kamikamica, Matawalu, Tela, Maqala

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Foxy, today at 15:42

    I think Andy wrote this report at the end of the first half. Much better second half.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 15:39

    Focus on the positive. Good second half, White made a positive impact. 2nd row was good particularly Ritchie.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 15:37

    Still not convinced in any way, shape or form by this performance.

    Samoa and Fiji are close to each other in the rankings, look at how did Italy in their win.

    Townsend as many have said, needs to go along with Dodson - what do you think ?.

  • Comment posted by Robert Fletcher, today at 15:35

    Not too many positives but Ritchie Grey had a good game and Graham was superb

  • Comment posted by op, today at 15:35

    Another poor show from Scotland, when will SRU realise team has gone backwards under Townsend? The failure to beat an abject Wales side (who went on to lose at home to Italy!) last Spring was evidence enough.

  • Comment posted by Monstermidge, today at 15:35

    Shaky 1st half brought on by unnecessary penalty count. Much improved second half. Thought the Rutherglen Lighthouse deserved Man of the Match!

  • Comment posted by ALurPAL, today at 15:35

    Need some flair in the team...
    Let me think 🤔 🤔🤔

    Is there a guy Finn Russell that seems to fit the bill...

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:43

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      Townsend knows he’s going after France and he’s decided to play it on his terms. Hastings and kinghorn will vie for the place. And importantly, from townsends perspective, will do what they’re told. He’s not prepared to let Finn dictate. Sadly…

  • Comment posted by Mainsy, today at 15:34

    We are going to get crushed next week, crushed.

  • Comment posted by RFM, today at 15:34

    Just the all blacks to go

    Oh dear

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 15:34

    Pretty poor. If Fiji hadn't run out of steam they would have had a deserved victory. Some positives in the form of Richie Gray, Ewan Ashman, Matt Fagerson and Nic White. Plus Duhan putting in a couple of massive tackles. But the game plan seems incoherent or at least misunderstood, and Townsend's refusal to pick his best player looks increasingly foolish. We're going to get smashed by the ABs/Arg.

  • Comment posted by tobiaskinnaird, today at 15:33

    Well done Scotland
    Hope next game we get a proper referee , a friendly with so many yellow cards is a farce.
    Ruined the game

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:35

      SD replied:
      Too many pens both sides.

  • Comment posted by U21180998, today at 15:33

    Nothing to suggest Scotland have improved at all , shocker! Hogg proves a huge liability and not international standard.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 15:33

    Only caught the second half, but Fiji struggled in the tight and set piece like expected.
    Scotland have lots to improve on. The play that led to Graham’s yellow typifying the problem. In possession, against 14 yet they lose structure and pass to ground.
    Highlight had to be the hit on Hastings. Perfect execution by the big man.

  • Comment posted by GMac, today at 15:32

    Certainly Scotland huffed and puffed but they were not helped by a referee who was inaccurate and inconsistent throughout. I don’t like to criticise refs but Berry and his team set a tone that flavoured the game

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:32

    Scotland always going to win but Fiji gave them a scare first 20 mins.
    The physicality was incredible,the hit on Hastings melted him. Fair tackle but brutal
    Too many penalties again from Scotland which will concern coaches.
    Great entertaining match.

  • Comment posted by Red Martian, today at 15:32

    Townsend needs to go. Lots of good players but lacking World class management. Against a better team we will underperform and struggle without replacing him.

  • Comment posted by tommslaford, today at 15:31

    Good win. Scotland will definitely beat Italy now.

  • Comment posted by Agoodbigun, today at 15:30

    Underwhelming is very correct.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:29

    Master chef recipe for a World Beating Rugby Team:

    Take a full squad of Fijians, add a very large splash of discipline and a double dose of defence structure. Bake at medium temperature for a full 90 minutes and hey presto……You’ve got a World Cup winning side!!!

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 15:36

      carol brown replied:
      They are something else. A joy to watch as well…probably not to play against! I think they could do with a Biggar/Farrell type player to argue their points to the ref and to set more discipline, though I know Farrell isn’t always the best example for that.

  • Comment posted by Henry Hardman, today at 15:29

    Not the best of matches but a good way to kick off the weekends rugby nonetheless.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured