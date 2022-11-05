Close menu

Wales 23-55 New Zealand: Rampant All Blacks outclass hosts with eight-try show

From the section Welsh Rugby

Player of the match Ardie Savea scores for New Zealand despite the tackle of Wales' Will Rowlands
Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand
Wales (13) 23
Tries: Dyer, Tipuric Cons: Anscombe 2 Pens: Anscombe 3
New Zealand (22) 55
Tries: Taylor 2, J Barrett 2, Smith 2, Savea, Taukei'aho Cons: Mo'unga 4, B Barrett 2 Pen: Mo'unga

New Zealand extended their winning sequence against Wales to 33 games with a thrilling victory in the Autumn Nations Series opening game in Cardiff.

Codie Taylor, Aaron Smith and Jordie Barrett all scored two tries as Wales' 69-year wait for a victory over New Zealand continues.

Ardia Savea and Samisoni Taukei'aho also added tries.

Wales debutant Rio Dyer and captain Justin Tipuric scored tries, while Gareth Anscombe kicked 13 points.

New Zealand number eight Savea was a constant thorn in Wales' side with his powerful ball-carrying and tenacious turnover work in his player-of-the-match performance.

Wales, who have still not beaten New Zealand since 1953, will face Argentina, Georgia and Australia in the rest of the autumn campaign.

New Zealand had been deemed vulnerable by some after defeats by France, Argentina, Ireland and South Africa in the past 12 months but the All Blacks had rallied to win the Rugby Championship.

And they proved reports of their demise were exaggerated as they scored 50 points or more at the Principality Stadium for the second successive year.

The defeat also equalled the most points conceded against New Zealand by Wales after they also shipped 55 in 2003.

Both sides were missing players; New Zealand had seen captain Sam Cane and Dane Coles return home injured, while lock Brodie Retallick was suspended after his red card against Japan.

Sam Whitelock - whose grandfather Nelson Dalzell played in the 1953 New Zealand losing side - captained the team, while fellow lock Scott Barrett was included alongside his brothers Jordie and Beauden at inside centre and full-back respectively.

Wales were without Liam Williams, Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert which allowed a debut for Dragons wing Dyer.

Head coach Wayne Pivac was also forced into a late reshuffle with full-back Leigh Halfpenny pulling out with a hamstring injury.

Rhys Priestland slotted in at 10 for his first Wales start in five years and Anscombe switched to 15.

With regular captain Dan Biggar injured, Tipuric led the side out before poignant pre-match tributes to former Wales captains Eddie Butler and Phil Bennett.

English referee Wayne Barnes became only the second rugby union referee to control 100 Test matches and started the game by blowing the whistle used in the 1905 game played between Wales and New Zealand.

It was Richie Mo'unga who opened the scoring before Dyer got himself into the game with a heavy hit on Sevu Reece.

After Savea had turned over possession, flanker Dalton Papali'i burst through the Wales defence to set up a move that lasted 11 phases before hooker Taylor burrowed over and Mo'unga converted.

The same combination struck shortly afterwards as Taylor scored his second try after powerful build-up work from Savea.

Winger Rio Dyer breaks through to score a try on his Wales debut

Dyer enjoyed a Wales dream debut with a try from a well-worked lineout move which saw the wing take a well-timed pass from centre Nick Tompkins, with Anscombe converting.

Tompkins and fellow centre George North were heavily involved in carrying ball in the first half and helped set up the platform for an Anscombe penalty to reduce the deficit to seven points.

New Zealand struck back quickly, though, as Jordie Barrett towered over Dyer to collect a hanging Mo'unga kick and dropped over the line for the All Blacks' third try.

Hooker Ken Owens, 35, was playing his first Wales international after recovering from a long-term back injury and proved a pivotal figure in the hosts' carrying effort.

Another galloping Owens run set up Anscombe's second penalty just before half-time as Wales trailed 22-13 at the break.

Wales brought on world record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones and Dillon Lewis for Adam Beard and Tomas Francis at the start of the second half.

A Tomos Williams hack through set up an attacking platform for Wales after Taulupe Faletau had hunted down Beauden Barrett.

Wales were initially repelled before Anscombe slotted over his third penalty to bring the home side within a score.

New Zealand again eased away with a brilliant individual effort from scrum-half Smith, who was celebrating becoming the All Blacks' most capped back in his 113th Test appearance.

Wales rallied with a Tomos Williams chip kick that resulted in a try for captain Tipuric after Priestland had challenge for the high ball.

The hosts threatened a comeback as they trailed 29-23 with just under 30 minutes remaining but the class of the All Blacks told.

Once more New Zealand capitalised on a poor home exit from a restart, Savea producing an outrageous dummy before feeding Smith for his second try.

The New Zealand number eight had created so much for others but gained his reward when he crossed for the visitors' sixth try.

Anscombe almost scored Wales' third try after charging down a Beauden Barrett kick but was denied by a brilliant Mo'unga covering tackle.

Wales handed a debut to replacement fly-half Sam Costelow who witnessed a New Zealand masterclass on his arrival to international rugby.

Jordie Barrett popped up for his second score before replacement hooker Taukei'aho crossed as the visitors dominated the final quarter.

Beauden Barrett's conversion proved the final score as Wales' losing sequence against the All Blacks continues.

Wales: Anscombe; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Priestland, T Williams; Thomas, Owens, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Tipuric, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, Smith, Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Tshiunza, Hardy, Costelow, Watkin.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Reece, R Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Whitelock (capt), S Barrett, Frizell, Papali'i, Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'ungafasi, Newell, Vaa'i, A Ioane, Weber, Havili, Lienert-Brown.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (RFU) & Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

