Winger Rio Dyer breaks through to score a try on his Wales debut

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Wales (13) 23 Tries: Dyer, Tipuric Cons: Anscombe 2 Pens: Anscombe 3 New Zealand (22) 55 Tries: Taylor 2, J Barrett 2, Smith 2, Savea, Taukei'aho Cons: Mo'unga 4, B Barrett 2 Pen: Mo'unga

New Zealand extended their winning sequence against Wales to 33 games with a thrilling victory in the Autumn Nations Series opening game in Cardiff.

Codie Taylor, Aaron Smith and Jordie Barrett all scored two tries as Wales' 69-year wait for a victory over New Zealand continues.

Ardia Savea and Samisoni Taukei'aho also added tries.

Wales debutant Rio Dyer and captain Justin Tipuric scored tries, while Gareth Anscombe kicked 13 points.

New Zealand number eight Savea was a constant thorn in Wales' side with his powerful ball-carrying and tenacious turnover work in his player-of-the-match performance.

Wales, who have still not beaten New Zealand since 1953, will face Argentina, Georgia and Australia in the rest of the autumn campaign.

More to follow.

Wales: Anscombe; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Priestland, T Williams; Thomas, Owens, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Tipuric, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, Smith, Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Tshiunza, Hardy, Costelow, Watkin.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Reece, R Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Whitelock (capt), S Barrett, Frizell, Papali'i, Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'ungafasi, Newell, Vaa'i, A Ioane, Weber, Havili, Lienert-Brown.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (RFU) & Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)