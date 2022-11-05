Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale flanker and skipper Ben Curry took his try tally for the season to five

Gallagher Premiership Sale (24) 27 Tries: Carpenter, Taylor, Curry Cons: R du Preez 3 Pens: R du Preez 2 Gloucester (10) 17 Tries: Socino, Morris, Clarke Cons: Evans

Sale tightened their grip on second place in the Premiership with a 27-17 win over in-form Gloucester.

Joe Carpenter and Tommy Taylor gave Sale an early 14-0 lead before Santiago Socino hit back at AJ Bell Stadium.

Ben Curry's try and a Robert du Preez penalty pushed Sale 24-5 ahead, but a Jacob Morris score restored hope.

Gloucester bossed territory after the break, but a second Du Preez penalty took Sharks further clear before Freddie Clarke's late consolation.

After a rare home defeat by Saracens last time out, normal service was resumed for Sale who went six points clear in second place.

The result also halted a fine start to the campaign from Gloucester - who were without 11 players on international duty - and stay fifth after just a second defeat of the season.

Looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats which had ended their perfect start to the Premiership campaign, Sale outplayed Gloucester in the first half, more than the 24-10 half-time lead suggested.

Robert du Preez took his tally for the season to 87 points after a perfect afternoon off the tee

The Sharks were quick out of the blocks and led 14-0 inside 10 minutes after Du Preez's pinpoint crossfield kick found Carpenter to cross out wide, and hooker Taylor orchestrated and finished a close-range maul.

Gloucester went into the match on the back of four consecutive league wins and responded from their first real piece of territory and possession, Socino crossing after a training-ground catch and drive.

But du Preez landed a penalty and Sam James sent the supporting Curry under the posts on the counter to send Sale 19 points clear in as many minutes.

With the match in danger of disappearing out of reach, the Cherry and Whites gave themselves a sniff through Morris' superb kick and chase.

Needing to start the second half on top, the visitors dominated territory and possession, but without reducing the deficit as the match became a stalemate.

Sale were forced to concede a succession of penalties, but withstood mounting pressure on their line, Morris almost dotting down on the stretch.

Du Preez, the Premiership's leading points scorer for the season, took his haul to 12 for the match and 87 for the campaign with a penalty which took Sale three scores clear.

Clarke hacked on and crossed after Reeves' fine break, but for Gloucester it only underlined what might have been.

Sale: Carpenter, Roebuck, James, Hill, Reed, R du Preez, Warr; Harrison, Taylor, Schonert, 4. JL du Preez, Beaumont, Ross, Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Caine, Rodd, Harper, Barrow, Dugdale, Quirke, Curtis, McGuigan.

Sin-bin: Barrow (78).

Gloucester: Moyle, Seabrook, Reeves, Twelvetrees, Morris, Evans, Chapman, Elrington, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Jordan, Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, Knight, Gotovtsev, Davidson, Reid, Meehan, Barton, Hearle.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).