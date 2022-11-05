Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Lawrence's first try of the season sealed Bath's victory

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle: (7) 10 Tries: Radwan Con: Connon Pen: Connon Bath: (7) 17 Tries: Hill, Lawrence Cons: Worboys, Searle Pen: Searle

Bath secured back-to-back wins as they edged past fellow strugglers Newcastle 17-10 at Kingston Park.

Ted Hill cancelled out Adam Radwan's acrobatic finish to bring Bath level at the break after a scrappy first half.

Billy Searle's penalty put the visitors ahead for the first time shortly after the Falcons lost centre George Wacokecoke to a serious leg injury.

Ollie Lawrence claimed the crucial try before Brett Connon's last-gasp penalty gave the hosts a losing bonus point.

An attritional match reflected the conditions and the struggles of two sides who kicked off with just one Premiership win apiece this season.

Newcastle have now won just once in their past 11 Premiership outings, going back to last season, and remain bottom of the pile, while Bath leapfrog West Country rivals Bristol into eighth.

The afternoon had started so well for the Falcons who led within seven minutes when Michael Young's floated pass gave Radwan enough space for an acrobatic diving finish in the corner.

Adam Radwan's acrobatic finish gave him a second try of the season

Playing in teeming rain, the hosts continued to have the better of a disjointed first half and forced a string of penalties, but errors prevented them extending their lead.

Twice they kicked for the corner instead of the posts, but knocked on at the first line-out before Bath's hard-working defence turned over the second.

The visitors gradually eased into the game and cashed in on their let-offs with a sustained spell of pressure, capped by Hill's close-range finish from a pick-and-go.

After the break, Connon's 40-metre penalty attempt drifted wide and the hosts then lost centre Wacokecoke who was stretchered off after a lengthy delay with a suspected leg fracture.

Both sides continued to struggle for fluency, but it was Bath who took control as Searle nudged them ahead on his debut, before Max Ojomoh's slide-rule grubber kick allowed Lawrence to dive over in the corner.

A little gloom was lifted when Connon's kick earned the Falcons a point after Matt Gallagher's shoulder had brought down a flying Radwan.

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo, Radwan, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Stevenson, Connon, Young; Brocklebank, Blamire, Palframan, Dalton, de Chaves, Lockwood, Collett, Chick.

Replacements: McGuigan, Brantingham, Tampin, Merrick, Pepper, Stuart, Schoeman, Penny.

Bath: Gallagher, Hamer-Webb, Lawrence, Ojomoh, McConnochie, Worboys, Green; Morozov, Dunn, Rae, Lee-Warner, Roux, Hill, Reid, de Carpentier.

Replacements: Annett, Cordwell, Jonker, Ellis, Bayliss, Carr-Smith, Searle, Joseph.

Referee: Hamish Smales (RFU).