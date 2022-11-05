Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Lawrence's first try of the season sealed Bath's victory

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle: (7) 10 Tries: Radwan Con: Connon Pen: Connon Bath: (7) 17 Tries: Hill, Lawrence Cons: Worboys, Searle Pen: Searle

Bath secured back-to-back wins as they edged past fellow strugglers Newcastle 17-10 at Kingston Park.

Ted Hill cancelled out Adam Radwan's acrobatic finish to bring Bath level at the break after a scrappy first half.

Billy Searle's penalty put the visitors ahead for the first time shortly after the Falcons lost centre George Wacokecoke to a serious leg injury.

Ollie Lawrence claimed the crucial try before Brett Connon's last-gasp penalty gave the hosts a losing bonus point.

More to follow.

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo, Radwan, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Stevenson, Connon, Young; Brocklebank, Blamire, Palframan, Dalton, de Chaves, Lockwood, Collett, Chick.

Replacements: McGuigan, Brantingham, Tampin, Merrick, Pepper, Stuart, Schoeman, Penny.

Bath: Gallagher, Hamer-Webb, Lawrence, Ojomoh, McConnochie, Worboys, Green; Morozov, Dunn, Rae, Lee-Warner, Roux, Hill, Reid, de Carpentier.

Replacements: Annett, Cordwell, Jonker, Ellis, Bayliss, Carr-Smith, Searle, Joseph.

Referee: Hamish Smales (RFU).