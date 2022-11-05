Premiership: Newcastle Falcons 10-17 Bath - Ollie Lawrence try clinches scrappy win
|Gallagher Premiership
|Newcastle: (7) 10
|Tries: Radwan Con: Connon Pen: Connon
|Bath: (7) 17
|Tries: Hill, Lawrence Cons: Worboys, Searle Pen: Searle
Bath secured back-to-back wins as they edged past fellow strugglers Newcastle 17-10 at Kingston Park.
Ted Hill cancelled out Adam Radwan's acrobatic finish to bring Bath level at the break after a scrappy first half.
Billy Searle's penalty put the visitors ahead for the first time shortly after the Falcons lost centre George Wacokecoke to a serious leg injury.
Ollie Lawrence claimed the crucial try before Brett Connon's last-gasp penalty gave the hosts a losing bonus point.
More to follow.
Newcastle: Obatoyinbo, Radwan, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Stevenson, Connon, Young; Brocklebank, Blamire, Palframan, Dalton, de Chaves, Lockwood, Collett, Chick.
Replacements: McGuigan, Brantingham, Tampin, Merrick, Pepper, Stuart, Schoeman, Penny.
Bath: Gallagher, Hamer-Webb, Lawrence, Ojomoh, McConnochie, Worboys, Green; Morozov, Dunn, Rae, Lee-Warner, Roux, Hill, Reid, de Carpentier.
Replacements: Annett, Cordwell, Jonker, Ellis, Bayliss, Carr-Smith, Searle, Joseph.
Referee: Hamish Smales (RFU).
