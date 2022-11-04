Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ryan Mills joined Wasps in July 2020

Sale Sharks have signed former Wasps centre Ryan Mills on a deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who can also play fly-half, became a free agent when Wasps entered administration in October.

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the Sale website: external-link "He offers cover in an area where we are a bit short and we're really looking forward to seeing what he can add.

"He'll be a fantastic influence on some of the younger players."