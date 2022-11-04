Close menu

Ryan Mills: Sale Sharks sign former Wasps centre on deal until end of season

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ryan Mills
Ryan Mills joined Wasps in July 2020

Sale Sharks have signed former Wasps centre Ryan Mills on a deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who can also play fly-half, became a free agent when Wasps entered administration in October.

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the Sale website:external-link "He offers cover in an area where we are a bit short and we're really looking forward to seeing what he can add.

"He'll be a fantastic influence on some of the younger players."

Top Stories

Featured