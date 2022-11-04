Close menu

Nick David: Harlequins outside back suspended for three matches

Nick David with the ball for Harlequins against London Irish
David will be unavailable for Harlequins' next three fixtures following his red card

Harlequins outside back Nick David has been given a three-match ban following his red card during the team's Premiership match with London Irish.

The 24-year-old was shown a red card for a high tackle on Luca Morisi.

He was charged with making a dangerous tackle and will now miss Quins' friendly against the Barbarians, a Premiership Cup match against Sale and a league game with Gloucester.

David has featured five times for Harlequins this season.

