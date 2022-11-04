Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Russian international Morozov made two appearances for Worcester this season before joining Bath

Loose-head prop Valeriy Morozov has signed with Bath for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The ex-Worcester forward joined Bath on a short-term loan as injury cover at the start of October, following the Warriors' move into administration.

The 28-year-old also spent time at the Recreation Ground last season, making 13 appearances.

"Valeriy is an excellent scrummager and is a good ball-carrying option," said Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan.

"Since returning to Bath, he has settled in well and we are pleased to have him with us."

Bath have also recruited five other former Warriors in centre Ollie Lawrence and flanker Ted Hill - both now on long-term deals - plus Australian flanker Fergus Lee-Warner until the end of the season, while fly-half Billy Searle and utility back Jamie Shillcock are on short-term deals.