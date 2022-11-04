Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Leigh Halfpenny has played 96 internationals for Wales and four Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has emerged as a major fitness doubt ahead of the autumn series opener against New Zealand.

Halfpenny, 33, was named in the starting side but has been nursing a hamstring injury, missing Scarlets' game against Connacht last month.

If Halfpenny was to miss out, Cardiff fly-half Rhys Priestland would be in line for his first start in five years.

Gareth Anscombe was named at fly-half in Wales' starting side.

If Halfpenny is ruled out, Priestland or Anscombe could switch to full-back with Scarlets uncapped fly-half Sam Costelow in contention to start on the bench.

Injured wings Alex Cuthbert and Josh Adams are the other backs in the squad.

Cuthbert has not played this season although Pivac had suggested he could have been selected for the New Zealand game if it was the World Cup final.

Cardiff and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams misses the autumn internationals after dislocating his shoulder.

Priestland, 35, has been in impressive form for Cardiff this season and was used as a Wales replacement last autumn against New Zealand and Australia, when he kicked the match-winning penalty.

Halfpenny took a very limited part in the opening stages of the Captain's Run at the Principality Stadium on Friday which is the final training session before the game against the All Blacks.

He was not involved in the main session with the rest of the squad and was in conversation with a member of WRU staff behind the posts before disappearing down the tunnel.

Halfpenny has not played for Wales since suffering a major knee injury in his 100th international against Canada in July 2021 which forced him out of the game for 14 months.