Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn Nations Series: England v Argentina Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Venue: Twickenham Stadium Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Alex Coles will make his England debut in the second row against Argentina on Sunday as Maro Itoje moves to flanker to cover the injured Courtney Lawes.

Coles, 23, has represented England throughout age-grade levels and was named Saints' breakthrough player of last season.

Owen Farrell captains the team and is paired with Manu Tuilagi in midfield.

Ben Youngs starts ahead of Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half while Billy Vunipola continues at number eight.

Vunipola, who started all three of England's Tests against Australia in the summer after more than a year out of the set-up, is joined in the matchday squad by brother Mako, who is among the replacements.

Jonny May was in contention to play despite dislocating his elbow on 21 October, but misses out on the wing with Joe Cokanasiga and Jack Nowell preferred.

Back row Jack Willis, without a club since Wasps were placed in administration, is on the bench.

Lawes is still making his way back from a concussion sustained on club duty in September.

It is the first time that coach Eddie Jones has picked a 10-12-13 combination of Marcus Smith, Farrell and Tuilagi, which he hopes will gel before next year's World Cup in France.

England take on Japan, New Zealand and South Africa on successive weekends after their meeting with the Pumas.

England team to face Argentina: Steward; Cokanasiga, Tuilagi, Farrell, Nowell; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Coles, Hill, Itoje, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Singleton, M Vunipola, Heyes, Ribbans, Simmonds, Willis, van Poortvliet, Slade