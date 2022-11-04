Close menu

England v Argentina: Alex Coles handed debut against Pumas

Autumn Nations Series: England v Argentina
Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Venue: Twickenham Stadium
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Alex Coles will make his England debut in the second row against Argentina on Sunday as Maro Itoje moves to flanker to cover the injured Courtney Lawes.

Coles, 23, has represented England throughout age-grade levels and was named Saints' breakthrough player of last season.

Owen Farrell captains the team and is paired with Manu Tuilagi in midfield.

Ben Youngs starts ahead of Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half while Billy Vunipola continues at number eight.

Vunipola, who started all three of England's Tests against Australia in the summer after more than a year out of the set-up, is joined in the matchday squad by brother Mako, who is among the replacements.

Jonny May was in contention to play despite dislocating his elbow on 21 October, but misses out on the wing with Joe Cokanasiga and Jack Nowell preferred.

Back row Jack Willis, without a club since Wasps were placed in administration, is on the bench.

Lawes is still making his way back from a concussion sustained on club duty in September.

It is the first time that coach Eddie Jones has picked a 10-12-13 combination of Marcus Smith, Farrell and Tuilagi, which he hopes will gel before next year's World Cup in France.

England take on Japan, New Zealand and South Africa on successive weekends after their meeting with the Pumas.

England team to face Argentina: Steward; Cokanasiga, Tuilagi, Farrell, Nowell; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Coles, Hill, Itoje, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Singleton, M Vunipola, Heyes, Ribbans, Simmonds, Willis, van Poortvliet, Slade

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 11:33

    Well on a positive note it's good to see Coles get a cap and Ribbans on the bench. Felt that we needed to develop more options at lock. Team should win comfortably but it is slow across the park. We'll more be looking to base attack off a strong setpiece and power.

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 11:32

    Where the jazzy jeff is Elliot Daly?

  • Comment posted by Powers, today at 11:32

    Our back three has the combined pace of Dan Cole at a light jog. Pumas are going to run rings around Cokanasiga and Nowell...

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 11:31

  • Comment posted by BlueCat7, today at 11:31

    Montoya for Argentina will enjoy the front row battle against ex-Tiger Genge.

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 11:30

  • Comment posted by we have a wolf, today at 11:29

    slow back 3, Youngs back at 9, Itoje moved to 6.....how about a slow and rubbish first half followed by JVP speeding things up, Itoje back into the 2nd row and adding Willis into the fray as the 2nd half picks up? Why oh why does EJ still pick Youngs??

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 11:29

    So we’re under a year out of the World Cup and we’ve got Itoje at 6 despite having world class flankers? Youngs? Come on Eddie…JVP should be the starter. I am really uninspired by their selection.

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 11:29

    When does Eddie Jones's contract expire?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:28

    Maro at 6 just wrong. No wing cover on bench. Youngs starts.
    Apart from that OK....

  • Comment posted by Jonny Bong , today at 11:28

    Oh my days .... not Ben Youngs getting picked again - truly just about the worse No9 in the game.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 11:32

      Joe replied:
      Could be worse, could be Ben Spencer

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:28

    Bit silly starting Cowan Dickie over Singleton when the latter had the former's club on toast for most of last week's game

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 11:35

      Nick replied:
  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 11:28

    JvP has to start, otherwise excellent team, and way too strong for Argentina

  • Comment posted by kjnn277w, today at 11:26

    Are England so short in class back rows that Itoje plays out of position?

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 11:31

      Trytastic replied:
      Best not to say anything if you aren't sure, Itoje has played 6 as well as SR all his life, including during the winning under 20s RWC when he was captain.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:26

