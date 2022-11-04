Close menu

Ireland v South Africa: Ulster's Stuart McCloskey replaces injured Robbie Henshaw for Dublin Test

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

McCloskey
McCloskey will earn his seventh Ireland cap and first since July 2021
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Stuart McCloskey has replaced the injured Robbie Henshaw in the Ireland team for Saturday's Test against world champions South Africa in Dublin.

Leinster's Henshaw was named to start at inside centre but has been ruled out with a hamstring issue.

It will be Ulster centre McCloskey's first Ireland cap since July 2021.

As a result, Jimmy O'Brien has been promoted to the bench from the Ireland 'A' side that faces an All Blacks XV in Dublin on Friday.

"We're obviously all disappointed to miss Robbie, he's a world class player," said Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell.

"Stuart has had some tough days when he's been at training and a coach has had to have the conversation with him before the team is announced.

"He's always stuck with it and seems to be getting better and better as a player, and has never been disheartened, so it's brilliant for us.

"The Emerging Ireland tour and the game against New Zealand A is all about competition for places.

"It's about getting people into the rooms so that all the players know who the competition is and all the players know they have a shot at getting picked and making it to the World Cup."

Ireland: Keenan; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Hansen; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Gibson-Park, Carbery, O'Brien.

McCloskey, who has been in excellent form for Ulster this season, will partner Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Henshaw's injury is a further blow for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, who is already without James Lowe, Iain Henderson and Ronan Kelleher through injury and the suspended Bundee Aki.

"For Stuart to come in, it broadens the group again for us," added O'Connell.

"We'd be really confident in his ability and. his smarts in that position. He's a great replacement for us."

The Springboks travel to Dublin for the first time since 2017, when they were emphatically beaten 38-3 in a one-sided contest.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 17:06

    Big loss that

  • Comment posted by fawltyoldboy, today at 16:25

    Stuart McCloskey will have to grab his chance with both hands tomorrow. The biggest task he has (imo) is to emulate the defensive abilities of Henshaw. SM is a strong runner in possession, difficult to stop. He and Bundee Aki are similar in that regard. Can he sync with Sexton & Ringrose to put pressure on the Boks backline? Rain early afternoon in Dublin - game time should be dry.

  • Comment posted by Donald W, today at 15:46

    A big loss with no Henshaw. That centre pairing of Ringrose and Henshaw is the best in world rugby in my opinion. Still, a very strong team with threats all over. As a Scot, hoping for a Celtic win.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 14:49

    Would love to see mccloskey absolutely rip it up! He’s had a bum rap as an Ulster player for a long time. It’s now or never…!

    • Reply posted by Soaped Mouth, today at 15:11

      Soaped Mouth replied:
      I hope he goes well too, but being an Ulster Player isn't why he hasn't been first choice before. He has been given a number of chances and never really impressed. Again, I hope he does tomorrow, and if he can translate his Ulster form to the green jersey, he should impress... but he hasn't to date.

  • Comment posted by HFWRFC Prop, today at 14:47

    This is a great opportunity to see both teams play, whether in Dublin is predicted to be windy and wet. Ireland look brilliant, so fantastic to see their development - Sexton is a true leader, he’ll keep the game going and driving it. Very excited - always fantastic to play South Africa, always a great watch. Very exciting weekend of test matches - this has all the potential to be a cracker.

  • Comment posted by PHILLY HENRY, today at 13:51

    McCloskey is class - puts in a shift for Ulster week-in/week-out. Always takes 2-3 tacklers to get him down, and is solid in defence.
    Henshaw is a great player too, but I’m so glad McCloskey now has his chance to shine - just hope he takes it!

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 13:29

    The ageing Sexton will the found wanting this autumn.

    • Reply posted by Soaped Mouth, today at 15:12

      Soaped Mouth replied:
      Same comment has been made every autumn for the last 6 years. You'll be correct some day, but I doubt it is this month.

  • Comment posted by Vultureculture, today at 13:29

    Big loss in Henshaw, But delighted for McClosky, hopefully he can have a big game for the team.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 13:24

    I hope Henshaw's injury won't keep him out long, as he has always been one of Ireland's most reliable performers.
    I'm pleased for McCloskey, who has never really been given a fair crack of the whip as far as Ireland selection is concerned, despite consistently playing well for Ulster over the years.
    Weather looks ok, and I hope SA are properly up for the game. Ireland certainly will be.

    • Reply posted by Eric, today at 17:41

      Eric replied:
      Have to disagree -- his defence is poor and he has had previous chances and blew them despite all the hype from Ulster. He will drop down the list again once Henshaw and aki are fit. As it is, this is a very potential weak point that could cost us the game, especially if we are out muscled up front.

  • Comment posted by Anne Neckie, today at 13:09

    This game will predominantly be 10 man rugby with Garryowens galore. The conditions will dictate it. Attritional game with the battle up front crucial.

    • Reply posted by Jmag, today at 15:57

      Jmag replied:
      The forecast is dry with a moderate breeze tomorrow evening.

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 12:48

    Unchucky

  • Comment posted by Jmag, today at 12:40

    There are a lot of McCloskey fans who will be delighted for him and I hope he takes his chance, but for me Henshaw is the best player in Ireland and he'll be a loss.

    Pulling O'Brien from tonight's game doesn't help the A team's chances either.

  • Comment posted by Guido Pancaldi, today at 12:35

    Good choice.

