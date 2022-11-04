Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

McCloskey will earn his seventh Ireland cap and first since July 2021

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Stuart McCloskey has replaced the injured Robbie Henshaw in the Ireland team for Saturday's Test against world champions South Africa in Dublin.

Leinster's Henshaw was named to start at inside centre but has been ruled out with a hamstring issue.

It will be Ulster centre McCloskey's first Ireland cap since July 2021.

As a result, Jimmy O'Brien has been promoted to the bench from the Ireland 'A' side that faces an All Blacks XV in Dublin on Friday.

"We're obviously all disappointed to miss Robbie, he's a world class player," said Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell.

"Stuart has had some tough days when he's been at training and a coach has had to have the conversation with him before the team is announced.

"He's always stuck with it and seems to be getting better and better as a player, and has never been disheartened, so it's brilliant for us.

"The Emerging Ireland tour and the game against New Zealand A is all about competition for places.

"It's about getting people into the rooms so that all the players know who the competition is and all the players know they have a shot at getting picked and making it to the World Cup."

Ireland: Keenan; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Hansen; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Gibson-Park, Carbery, O'Brien.

McCloskey, who has been in excellent form for Ulster this season, will partner Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Henshaw's injury is a further blow for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, who is already without James Lowe, Iain Henderson and Ronan Kelleher through injury and the suspended Bundee Aki.

"For Stuart to come in, it broadens the group again for us," added O'Connell.

"We'd be really confident in his ability and. his smarts in that position. He's a great replacement for us."

The Springboks travel to Dublin for the first time since 2017, when they were emphatically beaten 38-3 in a one-sided contest.