Ken Owens: Hooker hopes to be part of Wales history

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales.

It has developed into one of sport's longest losing streaks. And something ingrained in the consciousness of most people associated with Welsh rugby.

Sixty-nine years and 32 defeats have elapsed since Wales last managed to defeat New Zealand since the famous 13-8 win by Bleddyn Williams' side on 19 December 1953, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation year.

Is this the year? Are the All Blacks vulnerable? Well, New Zealand have lost to Argentina and Ireland at home in 2022 but still managed to win the Rugby Championship.

Wales have one last chance to stop the landmark slipping into a 70th calendar year.

It is left to Wayne Pivac's class of 2022 to attempt to manage what past teams have not achieved in this latest instalment of one of the most one-sided international rugby rivalries that exists.

"The boys are very well aware of it because it's in the media from time to time," said Pivac.

"It's one of those records, as a Welshman, you want to break that hoodoo. We'll do everything we can to do that."

Wales players are reminded of the stark statistics every time the All Blacks roll into town.

World record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones has experienced victory over New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 but has lost 13 times in a Wales jersey against the All Blacks.

Here lies the crux. Wales players have been in Lions and Barbarians shirts and managed to defeat New Zealand.

Even, if you have not heard, Llanelli beat the All Blacks 50 years ago this week with fellow club sides Swansea, Cardiff and Newport having completed the feat previously.

But the Wales senior side have not managed it since "dominating" the opening sequence of fixtures with three wins in four matches in 1905, 1935 and 1953.

Bleddyn Williams was part of Cardiff and Wales sides that beat New Zealand in 1953 in the space of four days

Changing times

A lot has happened in the last seven decades. Winston Churchill was Prime Minister in 1953 and the UK has had 15 national political leaders since.

A National Assembly has been created in Wales - now the Senedd, or Welsh Parliament - with four First Ministers. Not one has seen the Wales senior side defeat the All Blacks.

Why this sequence? After all, Wales have defeated every major other rugby playing nation.

Most other countries have defeated New Zealand since Wales last managed the feat with 11 victories to France, seven wins for England and Ireland having the upper hand over the All Blacks in recent times with five triumphs since a first success in 2016.

Wales have never managed the feat though and now it is another New Zealander coach charged with trying to break the cycle.

Pivac led a Wales men's senior side to a first Test win against the Springboks in South Africa. Now he has more history on his mind.

"We love playing the All Blacks, it's a fantastic game," added Pivac.

"There'll be a sell-out crowd I have no doubt, the atmosphere is going to be like it was pre-Covid with the bands and all the excitement.

"I'm looking forward to it. I know the players are looking forward to it and it's an opportunity to create history.

"We were hellbent on doing that in South Africa and we'd love to create some history in that [New Zealand] match. We've got a couple of weeks to prepare for that.

"Certainly the way we're approaching it, we want to build on the performances in South Africa, where I think we improved in a lot of areas - the set-piece and the forward exchanges.

"We need to make sure we keep building on that. What better side to come up against than New Zealand, who probably haven't had their best season. When you see the team sheet, it's quality. But we're there to win it.

"We respect them but we have to go out there and not fear them. That's the message in our camp. Let's go out there and put our stamp on the game."

Pivac is certainly saying all the right things. Just as fellow Kiwi Wales coaches Graham Henry, Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland have done in the past.

That decorated trio have won World Cups and Grand Slams but could never manage that elusive victory over their countrymen while they were in charge of Wales.

Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland both coached losing Wale sides against their native New Zealand

Henry and Hansen went on to inflict defeats over Wales when they took over at the All Blacks.

The next New Zealand man in charge is Ian Foster, who served in Hansen's coaching staff between 2011 and 2019 before taking the top job.

"It's always been a passionate rivalry, I think there's been a lot of respect between the two countries, some massive occasions," said Foster.

"The Kiwi connection through the coaches over the last 20 or so years has probably made that rivalry even a little bit more familiar.

"It's a special place with the stadium and the Welsh fans."

Home from home

Wales are notorious autumn slow starters with losses against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina in opening November fixtures proving commonplace.

Wales' problem is often New Zealand players thrive in the Principality Stadium cauldron. Inspired rather than intimidated.

Just look at Beauden Barrett who masterminded a victory over Wales 12 months ago in his 100th international.

"As an atmosphere, it's right up there with the best," said Barrett, who has scored 75 points and eight tries in eight wins against Wales.

"It was a special occasion last year when I was playing my 100th and there's something about it that's special - the singing, the roof, and the sheer size of the stadium."

Barrett brothers Beauden (10) and Jordie celebrate New Zealand's win over Wales in 2021

Beauden will line up at full-back this season after tormenting Wales from fly-half a year ago in the 54-16 victory.

He is one of three Barretts in the starting side in Cardiff alongside lock Scott and centre Jordie.

"It was unbelievable last year," said Jordie Barrett.

"It's an awesome atmosphere when they're singing. Last year they weren't singing a whole lot so hopefully we don't allow them to continue singing for too long throughout this game because we know how much it means to the Welsh players.

"It's an unbelievable theatre to be a part of."

Don't just take the Barretts' word for it.

"We're excited to be here," said centre Rieko Ioane.

"It's an awesome city, everyone is very friendly and the welcome we've had just from people in the streets, you realise how big a game it is."

Lucky omens?

New Zealand have suffered heartbreak at the Principality Stadium, even if it's not been at the hands of Wales.

Most notably, the 2007 World Cup quarter-final defeat against France when New Zealand supporters were incensed by a forward pass they believe was missed by English referee Wayne Barnes.

If Wales want a lucky omen from that day 15 years ago, maybe it's Barnes who will also be the man in the middle this weekend on his own landmark 100th Test match.

Barnes will start the game with the whistle used in the famous 1905 Test between Wales and the All Blacks. The result that day? A Wales win.

Here is another potential omen. That losing 1953 All Blacks side included Nelson Dalzell, the grandfather of Saturday's New Zealand captain Sam Whitelock.

It is also 50 years this week since Llanelli celebrated a famous 9-3 win over New Zealand.

Now Pivac's side have the chance to create their own history. Or just continue being part of the losing statistic.

It is the hope of finally defeating New Zealand that tantalises most Welsh supporters. Every time.

Is this the year? The occasion the All Blacks' invincible aura is finally shattered in Wales?

Time will tell.