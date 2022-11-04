Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales v New Zealand: Rugby culture 'very similar' between countries - Gareth Anscombe

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales and New Zealand is a special fixture for many. None more so perhaps though than Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe.

The boy who was born and raised in New Zealand but qualifies for Wales through his Welsh-born mother, Tracy, who hails from Cardiff.

The player who was the top points scorer at the 2011 Junior World Championships competing for New Zealand's Under-20s, including orchestrating a 92-0 win over Wales.

The man who pledged his allegiance to Wales before the 2015 World Cup when he moved to Cardiff before later linking up with Ospreys.

Now he finds himself again lining up against the country of his birth.

"It certainly starts with a bang, doesn't it?" said Anscombe.

"Clearly with my history and background it adds a little extra spice to the game - a few good mates in the team, but just looking forward to it.

"It's a good opportunity for us and myself to go out there and just have some fun and see how we go.

"There is no bigger occasion than the All Blacks in Cardiff. It is one I am looking forward to, I am feeling good and just hoping I can do my role for the team."

Anscombe, now 31, has been here before. Twelve months ago he was wearing the Wales number 10 shirt against New Zealand as he started his first international for more than two years after recovering from a serious knee injury.

"When I was rehabbing those moments are the ones that keep you wanting to come back for more," he added.

"International rugby at a sold out Principality is a bit like a drug and once you've had a taste of it, it is the ultimate really. It is certainly what lights my fires."

Last year Anscombe was playing directly opposite Beauden Barrett with the two players having known each other for years.

Barrett was switched to full-back in the New Zealand Under-20's side 11 years ago so Anscombe could be accommodated at 10.

Beauden Barrett and Gareth Anscombe chatting after New Zealand's 54-16 win over Wales in October 2021 at the Principality Stadium

In his 100th international, Barrett came out on top with two tries in a 54-16 win, including an early interception of an Anscombe pass.

"The last time 12 months ago my first touch was an intercept, which wasn't the nicest, so hoping for a better start on Saturday," added Anscombe.

"Beauden and I had a wee tussle last year but you know he's had a fantastic career.

"It is funny you know. Ten years ago we were playing together, coming through the grades together and now we find ourselves on the opposite ends."

Barrett will be at full-back this time, while Anscombe has initially been selected to start at 10, although whether that changes remains to be seen if Leigh Halfpenny is ruled out through injury.

Anscombe was on the comeback trail a year ago and now has had more rugby under his belt.

"I feel physically a lot better now," said Anscombe.

"Twelve months ago seems like a long time ago now. I suppose that was almost in a weird way like a celebration of just being back whereas now I feel I can talk in a bit more of a high performance sense.

"I didn't expect too much of myself, I was just sort of glad to be back. The body's in a far better place now as we expected from just continuing to play so I've been lucky with the group around me and people that look after me, to get myself right.

"I feel a little bit sharper than where I was 12 months ago. This is a good opportunity for myself to try and play well and give it a good go."

Anscombe has since written his way into Welsh rugby folklore by kicking the touchline conversion that resulted in a first Wales men's senior win against Springboks in South Africa in the second Test in Bloemfontein in July 2022.

His action has been limited this season after a rib injury has sidelined him for more than a month but Anscombe insists he is fully fit and ready to "rip into it" as he fills the void left by injured fly-half Dan Biggar.

"Biggs' injury is a little opportunity for me to step up for the mean time," added Anscombe.

"I am just hoping I give it a good go and lead the team around."

Gareth Anscombe won his 32nd Wales cap as a replacement in Bloemfontein and kicked the match-winning conversion

Anscombe guiding Wales to a famous win over New Zealand would provide another bit of history.

So are they vulnerable as Wales look to end 69 years of defeats against the All Blacks?

"They have had an indifferent year but they are such a talented group," added Anscombe.

"They have always got the next cab off the rank and you look back to the Rugby Championship they still won it again.

"They seem to win it most years and score the most amount of tries.

"The All Blacks are so dangerous, if you switch off for two minutes they score two tries. We can't afford to switch off. That's what we have been talking about.

"They can come alive whenever, and even they are down they are just as dangerous.

"We have just got to be relentless in our pursuit of being accurate and not taking our foot off the pedals.

"I know there is a lot of chat and outside noise about them being vulnerable but they still look pretty hungry, accurate and dangerous to me.

"It's the last one we haven't knocked off, certainly in my time, but we have to play to our potential to give ourselves a go.

"That's what we expect from ourselves and that's what we'll need to do come Saturday."