Autumn international: Scotland v Fiji Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Stuart Hogg returns and Adam Hastings is preferred to Blair Kinghorn as Scotland make six changes for Saturday's autumn Test against Fiji.

Hastings starts at number 10 after Kinghorn's last-gasp penalty miss consigned Scotland to a series-opening defeat to Australia last weekend.

Full-back Hogg replaces Ollie Smith for his first appearance since being replaced as captain by Jamie Ritchie.

Chris Harris, Cam Redpath, George Turner and Richie Gray also come in.

Harris and Redpath team up in a new-look centre pairing at the expesne of Sione Tuipulotu and Mark Bennett.

Gray makes his first Scotland start since 2017 and Turner is also drafted in at hooker where injured pair Dave Cherry and Sam Skinner drop out.

