Autumn international: Scotland v Fiji Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Stuart Hogg returns and Adam Hastings is preferred to Blair Kinghorn as Scotland make six changes for Saturday's autumn Test against Fiji.

Hastings starts at number 10 after Kinghorn's last-gasp penalty miss consigned Scotland to a series-opening defeat by Australia last weekend.

Full-back Hogg replaces Ollie Smith for his first appearance since being replaced as captain by Jamie Ritchie.

Chris Harris, Cam Redpath, George Turner and Richie Gray also come in.

Head coach Gregor Townsend says Hastings and Kinghorn are both in contention to be Scotland's first-choice fly-half this month, with the Gloucester playmaker not picked for the original Six Nations squad earlier this year, before missing the summer tour with injury.

Finn Russell was left out of the autumn squad altogether.

"Blair's played for us in that position the last five games so it's a chance for Adam to show how well he can fit in at Test level again," Townsend said.

"We are massive believers in Blair and how he is developing in that position. Adam played for us a couple of seasons ago and has got back to that form, and even gone beyond that form.

"His game management has been excellent this year."

Outside Hastings, Gloucester team-mate Harris and Bath's Redpath, who last played together in 2021 as part of Scotland's first win at Twickenham since 1983, team up at centre at the expense of Sione Tuipulotu and Mark Bennett

Lock Gray makes his first Scotland start since 2017 and Turner is also drafted in at hooker where injured pair Dave Cherry and Sam Skinner drop out.

Glasgow Warriors tighthead prop Murphy Walker could make his debut off the bench, while Ewan Ashman, Jonny Gray, Ben White and Rory Sutherland are also among the replacements alongside Jack Dempsey, who made his bow last weekend.

Fraser Brown has been called into the squad following Cherry's withdrawal, but does not make the matchday 23.

'We've got to deliver winning performances'

Scotland's results have been inconsistent in 2022, with the Australia loss coming on the back of a disappointing finish to the Six Nations and a series defeat in Argentina.

Former Scotland captain John Barclay said this week there is "mounting pressure" on Townsend and the team to deliver victories.

"You can't control other people's opinions," Townsend said.

"We're focused and I'm focused on doing our jobs, which is to prepare the team the best we can.

"There were a lot of positives at the weekend, given we had two-thirds of our players available to us.

"Now over the next three weekends, with everyone available we've got to deliver winning performances, that's why we're here."

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Murphy Walker, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Sione Tuipulotu.