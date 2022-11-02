Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Claudia MacDonald has 22 England caps

Rugby World Cup semi-final: Canada v England Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 03:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Claudia MacDonald returns from injury and prop Hannah Botterman starts as England make two changes for their World Cup semi-final against Canada.

Tatyana Heard will continue her unexpected run at 12 at Eden Park on Saturday, with Helena Rowland at 15.

MacDonald replaces the experienced Lydia Thompson, while Botterman pushes Vickii Cornborough to the bench.

Scrum-half Lucy Packer is also on the bench but will have a scan on a possible ankle injury on Thursday.

If Packer is unavailable, head coach Simon Middleton will have to shuffle his side given MacDonald is his other option to provide cover for starter Leanne Infante at nine.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt was a shock exclusion from the World Cup squad back in September and Middleton said it would be too late to call up any replacement players for the final two games of the tournament.

"I'm pretty sure she'll be OK," Middleton said of Packer.

England: Rowland; Dow, Scarratt, Heard, MacDonald; Harrison, Infante; Botterman, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Cornborough, Muir, Galligan, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Kildunne.

England are on a record run of 29 Tests in a row and beat Canada 51-12 in November 2021.

MacDonald thought that match would be her last because of a neck injury, but she made it back to the sport in September and Middleton says her form meant she had to return for the semi-final once she recovered from a calf strain.

The head coach played down the significance of Botterman's start, saying "starters and finishers are the same thing" and that Cornborough has been playing well.

Centre Heard had a three-year break from international rugby because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury but returned in September and made enough of an impact against South Africa in the pool stage to claim the 12 shirt.

Middleton said: "If you see an opportunity to improve or create different pictures that you believe could benefit the team's performance, you have to be brave enough with your selections to make those calls."