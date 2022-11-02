Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rugby World Cup semi-final: Canada v England Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 03:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Claudia MacDonald returns from injury and prop Hannah Botterman starts as England make two changes for their World Cup semi-final against Canada.

Tatyana Heard will continue her unexpected run at 12 at Eden Park on Saturday, with Helena Rowland at 15.

MacDonald replaces the experienced Lydia Thompson, while Botterman pushes Vickii Cornborough to the bench.

Scrum-half Lucy Packer is also on the bench but will have a scan on a possible ankle injury on Thursday.

If Packer is unavailable, head coach Simon Middleton will have to shuffle his side given MacDonald is his other option to provide cover for starter Leanne Infante at nine.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt was a shock exclusion from the World Cup squad back in September and Middleton said it would be too late to call up any replacement players for the final two games of the tournament.

"I'm pretty sure she'll be OK," Middleton said of Packer.

England: Rowland; Dow, Scarratt, Heard, MacDonald; Harrison, Infante; Botterman, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Cornborough, Muir, Galligan, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Kildunne.