The Lions took a 2-1 series victory from their last trip to Australia in 2013

An 'Anzac' XV made up of players from Australia and New Zealand could face the British and Irish Lions as part of their 2025 tour Down Under.

The game, which organisers hope would sell out the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground, would precede a three-Test series against the Wallabies.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan told the Daily Mail external-link that New Zealand were "considering" the idea.

'I'm in no doubt it would be a belter," he said.

"The best of the Wallabies and the All Blacks against the Lions would create enormous global coverage."

The only time an Anzac XV has appeared on a Lions itinerary was at the end of the 1989 tour of Australia.

The Anzacs side of 1989 was hampered by a lack of enthusiasm from New Zealand

The trans-Tasman side was weaker than organisers hoped with only three New Zealanders - Kieran Crowley, Frano Botica and Steve McDowell - supplementing the Australians. The Lions won 19-15.

A modern-day revival could see Beauden Barrett and Samu Kerevi team up in the backline or Rob Valetini and Ardie Savea combine in the back row.

Lions matches against Argentina, Fiji and Tonga have also been discussed, according to reports.

Australia will host the men's World Cup in 2027 and the women's in 2029 as Rugby Australia attempts to raise the profile of the sport in the country.