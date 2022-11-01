Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lee Blackett took overall charge at Wasps following the departure of Dai Young

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett is set to join Scarlets for at least the rest of the season.

The Premiership club went into administration last month with 167 players and coaches made redundant.

Scarlets have approached Blackett to become part of Dwayne Peel's coaching staff and fill a void left by Dai Flanagan, who joined Dragons in the summer of 2022.

Blackett is expected to have responsibility for the side's attack.

Scarlets hope Blackett will begin his role next week. Blackett has been at Wasps for seven years, first as assistant to Dai Young before stepping up to take the top job.