Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Blair Kinghorn's late penalty drifted wide as Scotland suffered a series-opening defeat at Murrayfield on Saturday

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is under "mounting pressure" after omitting Finn Russell and starting the autumn Test series with defeat by Australia, says former captain John Barclay.

Blair Kinghorn, preferred to Russell at number 10, missed a last-gasp penalty for victory as Scotland lost 16-15.

Townsend cited "form and consistency" for Russell's series squad omission.

"There's a bit of pressure building and the external noise around Finn adds to that," said Barclay.

He told BBC Sport's Rugby Union Weekly podcast: "If that kick goes over, Scotland still haven't played well but the narrative is so different going into this week.

"But because they had a poor summer tour and didn't finish the Six Nations particularly well, there's a sense of pressure mounting.

"I felt that at Murrayfield at the weekend - it wasn't a great quality game but it's the quietest I've heard the stadium."

Scotland host Fiji on Saturday and New Zealand and Argentina on 13 and 19 November respectively at Murrayfield in the four-match series.

Barclay, who won 76 caps for Scotland between 2007 and 2019, says Kinghorn is being "hung out to dry" by the lack of a back-up kicker in the squad.

"He's just constantly going to be compared to Finn - that's the reality - and it's harsh kind of harsh on him because the 10 doesn't have to be the goal kicker in the team," Barclay said.

"More often than not it is, but we've got to look at his performance as a playmaker and a 10, and then separately as a kicker.

"There will be question marks about his kicking - that's just the nature of the beast - and if you don't come in with a back-up kicker it becomes even more pressurised."