In November 2020, Rob Butcher became the WRU's fifth chair of the professional era following Vernon Pugh QC, Glanmor Griffiths, David Pickering and Gareth Davies

Welsh Rugby Union chair Rob Butcher has revealed he will relinquish the role after deciding not to stand again for a position on the governing body's board.

Butcher will step down after completing his current term of office at the 2022 annual general meeting.

Butcher, 72, has decided not to re-apply for a board role when a new election takes place this month.

"My reasons for stepping down are personal and will remain private," said Butcher.

Butcher, who will remain on the WRU council, officially withdrew from the running in a letter submitted before the annual general meeting which was held at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff on Sunday.

The meeting had sought to introduce a number of governance reforms and Butcher led an appeal to clubs to allow the board the option of appointing an independent chair, at a future date.

The special resolution was narrowly defeated with 66% of the required 75% of votes gained.

Although Butcher was disappointed with the result, he insists that was not behind his decision to step down after two years as the WRU chair.

"I hope members will understand I have taken great care to get the timing right for this announcement, so the outcome of the AGM was not to be affected," said Butcher.

"The role of WRU chair is demanding and a high-profile position, a role member clubs care deeply about and anyone engaged in Welsh rugby has a vested interest in.

"One of the special resolutions we were proposing last weekend was sensitive in terms of the board's potential ability to appoint a chair from outside of the current closed group of eight national and district council members.

"Unfortunately this resolution was not passed and I have expressed my disappointment at this.

"But, on reflection, with 66% of votes in the room in favour of modernising our governance structure in this way, that is an indication members may be open to change in the future.

"I would implore my successor and those who remain on the WRU board to continue on this journey, we are going in the right direction and I am confident members will be receptive to change if we get the proposition right."

Butcher has already been re-appointed to the WRU Council, as a district council member, for the next two years.

He will step back from chairing the Community Game Board (CGB), a role which he had held in tandem with his position as WRU chair.

The new CGB chair, to be appointed at its next meeting, will automatically be appointed to the WRU board, in place of Butcher.

Once the make-up of the new WRU board has been confirmed, after elections at Wednesday's council meeting, a meeting will be called at which the next WRU chair will be chosen. Former Wales captain Ieuan Evans is the current vice-chair.

"My message to my successor is grasp this opportunity with both hands," said Butcher.

"I firmly believe member clubs want what is best for Welsh rugby and it is incumbent upon us to set the right strategic direction, but we must also bring members with us and that is the challenge ahead.

"It has been a huge honour to chair the Welsh Rugby Union over the last two years.

"These have been difficult times, with the pandemic and our strategy to mitigate its effect playing a key part in everything we have attempted to do.

"I hope I have represented the position well and would like to thank all my fellow board and council members, the executive staff and all of the WRU staff who have supported me from day one.

"To member clubs too, who have shown me a warm and heartfelt welcome wherever I have visited during my tenure, I am grateful to the acceptance of me and their passion for the game."