Both Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric have not played for Wales since the Six Nations defeat against France in March 2021

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales hooker Ken Owens has admitted there were times he doubted whether he would return from a long-term back injury.

Owens, 35, has been recalled to the Wales squad for the autumn internationals after missing 11 months.

When asked whether there were times he doubted he would make it back, he replied; "Yes, a couple of times, but it was one of those [where] I didn't want to make the decision myself.

"I wanted to see what happened."

Owens had been named in the team to face New Zealand in October 2021 before he broke down in training and was eventually out for almost a year.

He has had the added incentive of being in line for a fourth World Cup in France next year but he has had to overcome a troublesome injury.

"The medical advice from the surgeon was the nerve can take a bit of time [to recover]," added Owens.

"The last 11 months have been tough, mentally, physically, after getting injured this week last year.

"It's been tough in a number of different ways, not being sure whether I was going to recover or not, but it has been a bit of a refresh as well, which has been good.

"I decided early on that I would give myself every opportunity to return, because I knew even for life after rugby I would need to do the rehab.

"I threw everything into that and whatever happened, happened. Thankfully I have got the opportunity to be back among the boys in the Welsh squad, which is a huge honour."

Ken Owens: I didn't want Wales regrets

As Wales prepares to face New Zealand on Saturday in Cardiff, Owens revealed what kept him going during some tough times.

"The biggest thing was probably if I'd made the decision [to retire], would I regret it in years to come if I'd gone too soon?" he added.

"If I'd come back, I'd have known if I was able to compete at this level or not. I think it was making sure I'd done everything in my power to come back before making that decision.

"I think if I hadn't done that, I'd have regretted it in years to come."

Owens made his first comeback appearance for Carmarthen Quins in the Welsh Premiership in September before three games for Scarlets, including one start.

He was named in the Wales squad alongside Ryan Elias and Dewi Lake, who was later ruled out with a shoulder injury and replaced by Bradley Roberts.

In Owens' absence, Elias has started 11 of the last 12 Wales internationals.

"I was a bit surprised to be called up," said Owens.

"A lot of the other hookers have been going well, [then there is] my age and all the rest of it.

"Thankfully, I have shown enough form to deserve selection. If I was returning, I wanted to be the best version of myself and be able to contribute, and obviously the coaches think I can still do that.

"I've always confidence in my ability and what I can deliver, but in Wales the hooking position has been one of strength over the last 10-15 years.

"I have never been confident in my position - confidence in my ability, maybe, for what I can deliver - but knowing that I need to keep delivering or the next person will take their chance, which has been shown over the last year with Ryan, Dewi Lake, Bradley Roberts, so there is plenty of competition around."

Ken Owens has not played for Wales in 18 months

Owens and new captain Justin Tipuric are among the Wales players who are recovering from long-term injury.

"You aren't shocked by the intensity of Test rugby because that's one thing experience gives you," added Owens.

"You can deal with things slightly easier than some less experienced players.

"There are a few of us who have been out for a while, but had some rugby under our belts, some good conditioning time as well, and it's going to be an exciting challenge over the next month.

"Hopefully we will get an opportunity to show what we can do on Saturday."

Owens has played 82 internationals for Wales and five Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

He last featured for Wales in the last-gasp Six Nations defeat against France in March 2021 which denied Wayne Pivac's side a Grand Slam but still saw them win the title.

"Playing for Wales has always meant the world to me," added Owens.

"Last time I played for Wales, we lost out in France in a Grand Slam decider. That still nags at the back of my head.

"You probably don't appreciate things as much until it's taken away from you. Just trying to see if I would be good enough to pull on the shirt, I wanted to prove to myself I could do it.

"This is the first step, getting back in the squad. Hopefully things go well and I prove myself and prove that I'm still good enough to pull on the three feathers again."