Brodie Retallick has won 99 caps for the All Blacks

New Zealand forward Brodie Retallick will miss November's Tests against Wales and Scotland after being sent off in Saturday's 38-31 win over Japan.

The 31-year-old second row was deemed guilty of an illegal ruck clearout by an independent judicial committee.

Retallick has been handed an initial three-match ban but that will be reduced by one week if he completes a coaching intervention programme.

He can therefore still face England on 19 November.

The All Blacks have already lost captain Sam Cane and hooker Dane Coles for the UK tour after picking up injuries in Tokyo.

Cane fractured a cheekbone while Coles suffered a recurrence of calf problems during the warm-up.

The All Blacks play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 5 November and Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, 13 November.

Rettalick was dismissed in the 65th minute after driving his shoulder into the head of Japan back-rower Kazuki Himeno at a ruck.

He accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but did not accept that the offence was worthy of a red card.

Rettalick has the right of appeal within 48 hours of the issuing of the full written decision from the hearing.