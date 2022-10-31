Noah Heward: Bristol Bears sign former Worcester Warriors back-rower
Bristol Bears have signed former Worcester Warriors back-rower Noah Heward on a two-year contract.
Heward joined the Warriors academy in 2019 and made his senior debut that same year in the European Challenge Cup.
The 22-year-old, who can play across the back three as a winger or full-back, went on to appear 23 times for the club and scored six tries.
He has also represented England at under-18 and under-20 level.
Heward is the second ex-Worcester player to move to Bristol following the demise of the club, with forward Joe Batley also signing earlier in October.
"Noah is a talented player who is equally at home at full-back or on the wing," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.
"He is a fiercely ambitious young man with a great attitude and willingness to improve, and we're pleased to be able to offer him this opportunity."