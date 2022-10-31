Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Smith made his England debut against the United States in a 43-27 victory at Twickenham

Fly-half Marcus Smith says he now feels a "lot more confident" in an England shirt as he prepares for a "special" autumn at Twickenham.

England face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa over four consecutive weekends in November.

Smith, 23, says he has grown on and off the field since his debut 15 months ago.

"It's been special playing for England and spending a lot of time with boys who I looked up to," he said.

In an interview on the BBC's Rugby Union Daily podcast, Smith, who has 13 caps, added: "I do feel a lot more confident these days and more able to speak my mind in big moments in training or in games.

"I feel I am able to challenge my team-mates around me if I feel something needs to be done, and that only comes from spending time together off the field and getting closer.

"If I am good mates with everyone around me, and they respect me, then I am able to have those tough conversations which I have been working on really hard."

Smith first played for England in the summer of 2021 and has been a regular since, scoring the decisive try in the third Test victory over Australia in July.

And with fellow playmaker Owen Farrell missing from the Jersey training camp last week, Smith has assumed a developed role in running the England attack.

"They key thing I've been told is to be myself and lead the way I want to lead," he said.

"To have that confidence put in me early in the week was really helpful and allowed me to be myself. Hopefully that will be good enough."

With Farrell now back in the squad as he continues his recovery from concussion, Smith hopes to resume their midfield partnership over the coming month.

"I love playing with Owen, we've played four times together and obviously we want to build on that. Fingers crossed he will be back very soon, and once he's back I'm sure he will rip in," Smith said.

"I'm massively excited with four of the top 10 teams coming to Twickenham.

"Hopefully I can just be brilliant at my basics, focus on my catch/pass/run and front up in defence, make my tackles, and then see what happens."