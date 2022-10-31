Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak will join up with Andy Farrell's Ireland squad later in the week

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has bolstered his squad with 12 players ahead of November's Test series.

World champions South Africa face world number one Ireland in Dublin on Saturday while an Ireland 'A' side will take on a New Zealand XV on Friday.

Munster second row Tom Ahern has been ruled out of the two fixtures and is replaced by Gavin Thornbury.

Ulster duo James Hume and Marty Moore are included, while Nathan Doak and Tom Stewart will join later in the week.

Diarmuid Barron, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Dave Kilcoyne, Moore and Hume all came through the weekend's United Rugby Championship action without issue to join the squad.

Jamie Osborne and Roman Salanoa have both been declared fit after completing the return to play protocols

Farrell's side take on Fiji the following weekend before the final match with Australia on Saturday, 19 November.