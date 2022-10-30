Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charlie Atkinson played twice for Wasps against Leicester Tigers last season

Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps fly-half Charlie Atkinson on a "long-term deal".

The 21-year-old, who can also play at full-back, scored two tries in four games for Wasps this season before the club went into administration.

He is a former team-mate of Tigers scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, with England's under-20 side.

"We are confident he is the type of player who will fit in well with our squad," said boss Steve Borthwick.

"It's important we keep building on the foundations we have put in place early on in this journey and Charlie's addition to the exciting crop of youngsters we have here is another promising step forward."

Atkinson came through the Wasps academy and played 19 games last season, including the European Challenge Cup semi-final against Lyon which they lost 20-18.

"I am really excited to be joining a club like Leicester Tigers, with such a good squad of players and coaches," he said.

"It's a group who are clearly on the same page and everything done is done for a reason, which I am looking forward to being a part of for a long time.

Having won the Premiership title last season, Tigers are currently sixth in the table and their next game is away to Bath on 11 November.

They have also recruited Matt Everard from Wasps to fill the role of senior academy coach.

Everard worked with the Wasps academy from 2017 until he was appointed to the first-team backroom staff for the 2019-20 season.