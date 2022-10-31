Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes plays for Northampton Saints at club level

Captain Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of England's match with Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday.

Lawes is still experiencing symptoms after suffering a head injury in September and will not join up with the squad this week.

However, Owen Farrell returns after a concussion sustained for Saracens against Exeter Chiefs on 22 October.

The 31-year-old will continue through the latter stages of the return-to-play process.

Lewis Ludlam has also been ruled out through injury, while winger Jonny May has made a quick recovery from an elbow problem to join the 36-man squad.

The matchday 23 will be announced on Friday.

England's Test against Argentina is their first game of the Autumn Nations Series. They will also play Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Full England squad for Argentina

Forwards: Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons), Tom Pearson (London Irish), Val Rapava Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby) Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (unattached).

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Will Joseph (London Irish), Max Malins (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).