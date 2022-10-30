Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jim O'Toole has worked as a sports consultant since exiting Sixways in 2017

Worcester's administrators Begbies Traynor have chosen former Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole's consortium as their preferred bidders for the relegated Premiership club.

O'Toole and his business partner James Sandford, backed by US investment, have got exclusivity ahead of a rival bid led by ex-Warriors boss Steve Diamond.

O'Toole and Sandford confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday.

"This is a positive and major step in the process," it said.

"As has always been, a focus remains on retaining an elite-level rugby club, based on a viable long-term strategic business model at Sixways, for the immediate benefit of the community of Worcestershire and beyond into the wider game of rugby.

"The process remains complex, needs complete confidentiality and will require our full attention until it runs its course."

They added that they will not make any further comment until the exclusive formal process concludes.

O'Toole's time in Worcester

Former London Irish chief executive O'Toole first came to Worcester in 2015 to work for then owners Sixways Holdings Limited, under Greg Allen, who had taken over from legendary club benefactor Cecil Duckworth in 2013.

Since leaving Sixways in 2017, O'Toole has spent the past five years working as a sports consultant, with clients in the UK and overseas, still based in Worcester.

He first announced his intention to buy the troubled club back on 23 August, in the very early days of their discussions with HM Revenue & Customs over an unpaid tax bill - and he was initially hopeful of forcing through a quick deal that would have avoided the club going into administration - leading to the abandonment of their entire season.

O'Toole's first public move was 34 days before WRFC Trading Ltd, the part of Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring's operation that owned the ground, was put into administration - and the club were suspended and relegated to the Championship.

It was then 10 days later when WRFC Players Ltd, through which players and staff were paid, was wound up in the Royal Courts of Justice in London - and the players and almost all backroom staff had their contracts cancelled.

