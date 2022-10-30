Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wayne Pivac's Wales have Tests on four successive Saturdays this month against New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live texts and reports on BBC Sport website & app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales open their 2022 Autumn Nations Series campaign on Saturday against New Zealand, so who would you pick in your XV to face the All Blacks?

Head coach Wayne Pivac has a long list of absentees, as well as number of injury doubts to consider before revealing his selection on Thursday.

He also has a few old campaigners back in his 35, plus a few new faces too.

What do you think his line-up should be for the game at the Principality Stadium?

Pivac has vastly experienced hooker Ken Owens and full-back Leigh Halfpenny back in his squad after long-term injuries, along with Justin Tipuric, who he has named squad captain for four games over the next month.

He has also called-up uncapped Scarlets trio Josh Macleod, Dane Blacker and Sam Costelow, Dragons wing Rio Dyer and Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins.

His regular skipper over the last 12 months, Dan Biggar, is one of those unavailable due to injury, along with Taine Basham, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Johnny Williams and Liam Williams.

There are fitness question marks over Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Alex Cuthbert, George North and Taulupe Faletau.

Use our selector below to choose the XV you would like to see tackle the mighty All Blacks - and don't forget to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.