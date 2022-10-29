Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh club rugby results, 27-30 October 2022

Indigo Welsh Premiership

Merthyr 37-7 Carmarthen Quins

Cardiff 29 - 26 Llandovery

Ebbw Vale 22 - 9 Swansea

Pontypridd 29 - 31 Llanelli

RGC 27 - 13 Bridgend

WRU Championship

Bargoed 34 - 7 Cross Keys

Beddau 29 - 37 Cardiff Met

Bedwas 34 - 3 Ystalyfera

Glamorgan Wanderers 0 - 54 Pontypool

Narberth 31 - 3 Maesteg Quins

Tata Steel 8 - 69 Neath

Ystrad Rhondda 43 - 13 Trebanos

Division 1 East Central

Dinas Powis 5 - 20 Cambrian Welfare

Mountain Ash 60 - 0 Ynysybwl

WRU Division 1 Cup

Group A

Bedlinog P - P Senghenydd

Mountain Ash 20 - 0 Ynysybwl

Group B

Pontypool United P - P Penallta

Rumney 31 - 36 Treorchy

Group C

Brecon 71 - 12 Nelson

Cambrian Welfare 20 - 0 Dinas Powys

Group D

Monmouth 0 - 20 Newbridge

Group E

Rhiwbina 14 - 41 St Peters

Risca 15 - 38 Blaenavon

Group F

Dowlais 10 - 20 Brynmawr

Porth Harlequins 14 - 20 St Josephs

Group G

Dunvant 33 - 24 Nantyffyllon

Group H

Kenfig Hill 26 - 21 Bridgend Athletic

Group I

Gowerton 20 - 0 Yr Hendy

Skewen 19 - 12 Waunarlwydd

Group J

Crymych P - P Felinfoel

Glynneath 16 - 23 Bonymaen

Group K

Birchgrove 20 - 0 Brynamman

Gorseinon 38 - 3 Pembroke

Group L

Ammanford 17 - 19 Tondu

Whitland 0 - 20 Newcastle Emlyn

Group M

Bala 25 - 26 Caernarfon

Nant Conwy 20 - 0 Dinbych

Group N

Dolgellau 7 - 22 Llangefni

Pwllheli 34 - 12 Bethesda

Group O

COBRA 10 - 28 Llandudno

