Rugby World Cup: England have 'huge fear' of losing Australia quarter-final

By Becky GreyBBC Sport in Auckland

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments95

Never in a million years did I think I'd be England's most-capped player - Hunter
Rugby World Cup quarter-final - England v Australia
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 30 October Kick-off: 01:30 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England have not lost since July 2019, but head coach Simon Middleton says the fear of breaking that streak is "huge" as they prepare for Sunday's World Cup quarter-final against Australia.

The Red Roses have won a record 28 Tests in a row and are heavy favourites to make it 29 in Auckland.

Middleton says the fear of losing is "a massive driver in everything".

"It could be game one or game 29 of a run - the value is the same in terms of win or lose," he added.

"We can't guarantee anything in this tournament apart from the fact that we will be as prepared as we can be and we will give everything we've got.

"You can live with losing if you do that but it's not nice living with it."

'More to come' from rampant England

England are bidding for a first World Cup title since 2014 in New Zealand and have been tipped as favourites since the tournament began three weeks ago.

The winner on Sunday will face either Canada or the United States next weekend, with France or New Zealand the most likely opponents in the final.

England v Australia is one of the classic sporting tests but in women's rugby it has a different flavour.

The two sides rarely face each other and, with England professional and Australia amateur, anything but a Red Roses victory would be a huge upset.

England's recent dominance of world rugby is plain in the fact that prop Sarah Bern will earn her 50th cap on Sunday and has only lost three Test matches in her six-year career.

Australia have never beaten England in five attempts, with the most recent defeat a 53-10 loss in June 2017.

England have never failed to make the semi-finals at a World Cup; Australia have reached that stage just once before - in 2010.

England scored 28 tries across three games in the pool stage - including 14 in one game against Fiji. Australia scored six.

Ominously, Red Roses lock Abbie Ward says there is "more to come".

"We're in third gear - you've seen glimpses but you've seen moments where we weren't quite accurate enough," she said.

"The group stages is not where we want to peak."

A picture of Emily Scarratt and the words '172, England scored more points than any other side in the pool stage'

'We can't take an eye off Australia'

There have been moments when the England machine has sputtered, albeit subtly.

Before the Red Roses powered to a record victory, World Cup debutants Fiji's pace of play posed some problems early on.

Middleton thinks Australia will offer a similar challenge. As if the side were not already enough of an unknown for England, opposition head coach Jay Tregonning has brought some fresher faces into his backline.

Scrum-half Layne Morgan will start for only the second time in her career, while Pauline Piliae-Rasabale - who also made her Test debut this year - comes in at full-back.

Middleton has done some manoeuvring of his own as centre Tatyana Heard - who returned to the England squad just before this World Cup - retains her starting place.

That means Helena Rowland moves to full-back, while captain Sarah Hunter will become the most-capped women's and England international with her 138th appearance.

"They play a different brand of game to what we generally face," Middleton warned.

"They like to shift the ball. They've got some great skills. They've got a lot of pace in their side. The speed at which they play is what we've been looking at more than anything."

England are yet to concede a point in the opening 20 minutes of a game at this World Cup. Australia gave tournament hosts New Zealand a scare in that period in their opening game and captain Hunter is taking nothing for granted.

"We're in knockout rugby, we don't get any second chances," she says. "We can't take an eye off Australia."

Comments

Join the conversation

95 comments

  • Comment posted by paulthebadger, today at 10:14

    Great to watch the Roses in action. The teamwork, determination, accuracy in kicking and speed in open play make it a pleasure to watch.

    For those who do not like the fact that women can play a game well, don't watch it. I'm sure there is a Wallace & Gromit video on Youtube to entertain you.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 10:16

      Bob replied:
      I’m sure they will attract a huge TV audience for all their games now and in the future if it is as amazing and exciting as you say.

  • Comment posted by Whale of Iz, today at 10:13

    I imagine the game will take the usual format - England's forwards will grind the opposition down with driving mauls and pick and goes. Only once they have established a comfortable lead will they bring the backs in.

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 10:12

    Here's hoping for another great performance from the team.

    Easy win on paper, but competition often throws up surprises so they'll have to keep focussed.

    Tackling akin to the French side wouldn't go amiss either

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 10:07

    With scores so far of 40-5, 41-17, 41-5, 56-12, 44-0, 57-0, 39-3, 55-3, 75-0 and 84-19, it's hardly the most competitive event is it ?

    Why not just have the top 4 playing off for the trophy ?

  • Comment posted by BorisJohnsonWhatABabe, today at 10:03

    All the Celts are starting to sweat that England are marching towards the final, just praying for an upset so they lose 😂

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 10:00

    I’ve been listening to BBC every morning and I thought England had already won the WC and the games were just being played as a kind of tribute to them because they are so great.

    • Reply posted by Villan, today at 10:15

      Villan replied:
      You need to watch Bob instead of relying on the news to make you look foolish

  • Comment posted by Ross Gray, today at 09:59

    Especially as you have built them up so much as being the est team in the whole universe

  • Comment posted by James, today at 09:59

    Sport is in a competitive marketplace and it is losing badly to Netflix etc (fantasy), gaming (fantasy where we're in control) and youtube (more fantasy but less polished for shorter attention spans)

    Look around next time you attend football

    There are an awful lot of bald heads and beards at Portman Road and it's not going down

    Recognise reality - then decide whether anything can be done

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 09:53

    I wouldn't worry not many people will watch it care

    • Reply posted by Doffyourhat, today at 09:58

      Doffyourhat replied:
      Try and make you comments coherent

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 09:46

    England are a professional side, Australia are amateur. What a joke of a tournament.
    The RFU are losing money hand over fist funding this unwatched, U18 standard of rugby whilst clubs like Worcester and Wasps collapse.

    • Reply posted by pm61, today at 09:52

      pm61 replied:
      It’s not the RFUs job to run companies that don’t pay taxes

  • Comment posted by James, today at 09:45

    Wittgenstein strikes again

    Fear isn't what is being described here

    The headline incorrectly interprets the emotion because whoever wrote it didn't think and merely wanted to shock rather than inform (shocking isn't in the BBC charter when I last looked)

    Pressure of tradition is what England feel (I know 1 word is never enough - W would agree) - they don't want to be known for breaking the run

  • Comment posted by Byron Bay, today at 09:41

    The Aussies are looking forward to having a go at the professional, heavily funded England team. Just watched the Ferns outclass Wales and can’t help but think the final everyone wants is Ferns Oz…… there’d be no whinging then.

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 09:47

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      England will, as usual, be as gracious in victory as they are in defeat. Unlike the aussies, of course.

  • Comment posted by pallmall, today at 09:40

    Australia play like a slower and slower-thinking version of the NZs so will help England to play them, it would be a big shock if Australia won because they haven't good players in every position.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 09:37

    Not England, or the other 2/3 possible winners fault, but isn't it a shame that a competition labled as the world cup is realistically a 4 horse race, I know the mens game have only had 4 winners but most years there is some possibility of an 'underdog' doing well! As I said Not the top sides fault, just a shame for the enjoyment of the game just about all the match results are know b4 playing

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 10:00

      Blimmer replied:
      To grow a sport which is popular on a national basis, you have to enter and compete in tournaments. They develop the skills of each countries best players. Wales were hammered today, but have improved over the tournament. New Zealand playing their national game, were well? New Zealand. Bring it on. A new audience for World Rugby folks. The semis will be cracking no matter who plays.

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 09:30

    I think it highly unlikely that England will lose against Australia. However, I have just watched the Black Ferns run Wales ragged and, whilst I acknowledge the disparity of players & resources, I was very impressed by the way their backs ran with the ball; probably slicker than England. They seem a much improved team to that beaten comfortably by England in the summer. England beware!

    • Reply posted by played12, today at 09:46

      played12 replied:
      I think they are aware of the threat but remember NZ were bound to look good against a side so different in ability. They won't get the chance to fling it about against the likes of Eng Fr or Canada.

  • Comment posted by Volvo14Ocean, today at 09:24

    The rugby World cup is where every team wants to be. Realistically these teams know that the exposure helps develop the game in each Country competing.
    England are doing well , with a lot off players improving at this level.
    I am enjoying the tournament, the negative comments from the naysayers aside. England want to win & thats a possibility. Crunch games are comming up.

  • Comment posted by spud2, today at 09:11

    AUS surprised nz in first half, so Eng are right to respect an opponent they rarely play. Can’t see AUS winning but looking forward to it.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 09:15

      vvales replied:
      Me too, l love watching totally amateur sides take on the pros. Come on the underdogs 👍👍

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 09:08

    Can’t be doing England’s confidence levels good if Middleton thinks a loss is more than possible against a surfy, bbq loving totally amateur Australian side.

    • Reply posted by Kanye West Fan, today at 09:28

      Kanye West Fan replied:
      Pre tournament our English arrogance levels were sky high but they have steadily declined throughout the competition to the extent that even our coach, Middleton, is now questioning whether we can beat an amateur team. This World Cup has brought us back down to Earth and when the loss inevitably happens then serious questions will have to be asked about the continued subsidisation of the red roses

  • Comment posted by played12, today at 09:01

    It's not fear more motivation from a very together side with the top coach. Looking forward to some fast open play especially some feet of foot from Abby Dow. Good luck to the Red Roses!

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 08:56

    Totally understandable that England are panicking in view of the millions that have been pumped into their development. Their arrogance is rightly evaporating.

    • Reply posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 09:12

      perfidiousalbion replied:
      Again you willingly and lazily confuse confidence with arrogance, or is anyone better than Wales just automatically arrogant?
      Must lose count I guess.....
      England are heavily invested of course but still a fraction of the men's game.
      NZ look much improved - can't pick between the two and France may still have a say.

