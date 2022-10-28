Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sione Vailanu crossed twice as Glasgow delivered an emphatic win

URC: Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Glasgow Warriors (22) 37 Tries: Vailanu (2), Cancelliere, McDowall, Brown, McLean Con: Miotti (2) Pen: Miotti Benetton (0) 0

Glasgow Warriors avenged their season-opening defeat in style with a six-try thrashing of Benetton in the United Rugby Championship.

Franco Smith's reign had begun with a dismal loss in Italy in September, but his side were rampant at Scotstoun.

Sione Vailanu claimed two tries, while Sebastian Cancelliere, Stafford McDowall, Fraser Brown and Rufus McLean also crossed.

Glasgow are now sixth with three wins - all at home - and three defeats.

The hosts took 10 minutes to open the scoring, with Vailanu - making his first start and home debut - scooping the ball from the base of an unguarded ruck near halfway and spotting a yawning gap he was happy to charge through.

Domingo Miotti added a ruck penalty from directly in front of the posts just before the half-hour mark and Glasgow finally clicked back into gear just before half-time with two tries in quick succession.

Cancelliere made the most of a cute chip over the top by Jamie Dobie, then - with Rhyno Smith in the sin-bin for a late tackle on Miotti - McDowall crossed following a break from deep by Josh McKay.

Within moments of Smith's return to the field, the visitors were down to 14 men again as replacement prop Thomas Gallo was sent to the cooler for riding up the side of a Warriors maul.

Glasgow kicked to the corner again and claimed the bonus-point try through hooker Brown off the back of yet another line-out drive.

They repeated the trick nine minutes later, with Vailanu adding the final touch.

The rout was completed when McLean gathered his own hack ahead - only after it had bounced awkwardly between his legs - and flopped over the line.