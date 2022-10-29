Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harvey Biljon's side have taken four-try bonus points in five of their seven games this season

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says he is impressed with the way his side got a bonus point at a 'Premier select' side as they beat Hartpury 27-17.

Reds' seventh win from seven games keeps them second in the Championship, two points behind leaders Ealing.

Hartpury had 10 players on loan or dual-registration from Premiership sides including Gloucester's Italy forward Jake Polledri.

"I'm really chuffed with that performance," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Five points on the road when you're playing a Premier select team is pretty good."

The islanders led 12-0 at the interval thanks Ben Woollett's 15th-minute try and Antonio Harris going over from a maul after half-an-hour.

Tries from Mitch Eadie and Brad Denty 10 minutes into the second period saw Hartpury pull it back to 12-10.

But quickfire tries from Alex McHenry and Tomi Lewis soon after put Reds 24-10 up before Harry Short scored Hartpury's third try.

"That period before and after half time was not great for us," Biljon added.

"But what was really impressive was how we built our way back in to get scores ahead and made smart decisions, being brave enough to go for five points and going and getting that, and that just pushing that lead ahead so we were always a score beyond them.

"I think that forced them to play in areas which made them look dangerous, but at the same time we backed our defence to hold out and I'm really chuffed with that."