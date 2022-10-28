Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ken Owens chats with Ryan Elias after the Six Nations victory over Scotland in February 2022

Autumn Nations Series Wales v New Zealand: Sat, 5 Nov; 15:15 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales v Argentina: Sat, 12 Nov; 17:30 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales v Georgia: Sat, 19 Nov; 13:00 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales v Australia: Sat, 26 Nov; 15:15 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Coverage: Live texts and reports on BBC Sport website & app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales

Wales hooker Ryan Elias is looking forward to renewing his friendly rivalry with Ken Owens for the number two jersey.

Owens has returned to the international stage for the first time in a year after recovering from a back injury.

Scarlets pair Elias and Owens have been included in Wales' autumn squad alongside Dragons hooker Bradley Roberts.

"It's friendly competition," said Elias.

Since Owens, 35, pulled out of the opening autumn international against New Zealand in October 2021, Elias has assumed the role of first-choice hooker with 11 starts in 12 matches.

"I have enjoyed my rugby over the last 12 months and I have started most games," added Elias.

"It's been fun. I know Ken is back so it is competition again. I have been up against him most of my career.

"Hopefully we will scrap it out to see who gets the number two jersey and who comes off the bench.

"I have known Ken for a long time prior to coming into the rugby environment.

"We are both Carmarthen boys, we went to the same school, same rugby club, obviously he was a lot older!

"My career has mirrored his in a way. He has been good to me and I have got a lot of respect for him and I think he has the same for me.

"We get on well but at the same time we are in line to compete against each other. He wants to play and I want to play.

"I have enjoyed my time in the shirt and don't want to give it up easily now that he is back."

Elias, 27, believes the competition is beneficial.

"It is good for the region and Wales with the boys fighting it out," added Elias.

"You have Dewi Lake who got injured last week but Bradley Roberts come in and has has been playing really well.

"So the three of us are in the camp at the minute so we will all be pushing each other."