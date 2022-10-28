Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Courtney Lawes is England's most recent captain

England's two main leadership figures have "credit in the bank" and would be able to slot into the side despite missing this week's training camp.

Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes didn't travel to Jersey as they both recover from concussion.

But prop Mako Vunipola says they would be able to hit the ground running against Argentina next Sunday - if fit.

"The experience they have and the characters they are, they will be ready to go," he said.

"But if not there are opportunities for boys to stand up.

"They key for us is not to rely on a few certain players, it's about the whole collective."

After taking over from Dylan Hartley in 2018, Farrell led England for the best part of four years before relinquishing the captaincy to Lawes for the summer tour to Australia.

But both players' involvement against Argentina is in doubt after Farrell was concussed against Exeter last weekend, with World Rugby protocols stipulating a 12-day stand-down period, while Lawes hasn't played since the end of September.

A decision on their fitness will be made at the end of next week depending on whether they pass the various head injury protocols.

Vunipola says prop Ellis Genge and wing Jack Nowell have both taken on enhanced leadership roles in the absence of Farrell and Lawes.

"It's been different with two big characters like them [missing], you miss not only their voices, but the way they are around the environment and the way they drive standards," he added.

"But people have stepped in, with Ellis and Jack leading from the front."

Following their autumn opener against Argentina, England face Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in consecutive weekends at Twickenham.