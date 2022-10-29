Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Young hooker Tom Stewart scored Ulster's second try as he has produced another impressive display for the Irish province

United Rugby Championship - Munster v Ulster Munster (3) 14 Try: Daly Pens: Crowley 3 Ulster (15) 15 Tries: Murphy, Stewart, Hume

Ulster held off a second-half Munster rally to earn a 15-14 win in the United Rugby Championship and secure their first Thomond Park victory since 2014.

Tries from Jordi Murphy, Tom Stewart and James Hume put Ulster seemingly in control at 15-3 up at half-time.

But two Jack Crowley penalties and a Shane Daly try left only one in it with Crowley's conversion hitting a post.

Ulster turning down three points as they chased another try almost cost them as Munster produced late pressure.

But a Duane Vermeulen turnover in the third minute of injury time ensured a fifth Munster defeat from the opening seven rounds of this year's competition, despite an improved display from Graham Rowntree's side.

Ulster went into the game after the entire squad was ravaged by gastroenteritis in South Africa last week which forced the postponement of their scheduled game with the Sharks.

After bullying Munster for much of the first half, Ulster appeared to tire in the second period as Crowley's kicking and probing helped get the home side back into the match.

Ulster grateful for Sutherland turnovers

Replacement Simon Zebo's burst helped set up Daly's 62nd-minute try but that proved the final score of the game as Crowley was unlucky with his conversion.

Ulster were grateful for three crucial second-half turnovers by recent signing Scotland international Rory Sutherland after he was introduced for his debut at half-time while Marty Moore's superb tackle count of 16 saw him earning the man-of-the-match award.

Both sides were without eight Ireland-tied players but on paper, Ulster looked to have the stronger hand with several other Munster squad members unavailable because of injury.

There was also the added factor of how much - if anything - the illness which afflicted 29 members of Ulster's squad last would impact on their performance.

Early on, Ulster appeared unaffected as Murphy, a late inclusion for Sean Reffell who was injured in the warm-up, finished off a fourth-minute rolling maul to put the visitors 5-0 up.

While impressive Crowley reduced Ulster's lead in the 10th minute with the first of his three successful penalty, the visitors were looking threatening every time they got into the opposition 22 and Stewart soon burrowed his way over the Munster line after another well-constructed rolling maul.

Munster threatened the Ulster line on several occasions during the remainder of the first half only for handling errors to inhibit their efforts.

Shane Daly's try cut Ulster's lead to only a point with 18 minutes remaining

To rub salt into their wounds, Ireland centre Hume scored Ulster's third try in first-half injury time, as Munster with down to 14 after Malakai Fekitoa had appeared fortunate to only pick up a yellow card for a high hit on David McCann.

Nathan Doak's third missed conversion in the windy conditions didn't look likely to prove potentially expensive at that stage.

However, Munster's accuracy improved in the second period and their resolve yielded successful Crowley penalties in the 49th and 54th minutes to leave less than a score between the sides.

Ulster were themselves reduced to 14 in the 62nd minute as replacement Cormac Izuchukwu was yellow carded for preventing Munster from taking a quick tap penalty.

Within two minutes, Zebo's attacking thrust set up Daly's score, with Crowley coming within a whisper of putting the home side ahead from the conversion.

Ulster managed to play the majority of the closing 10 minutes of action in the Munster half but their decision to turn down three points in the 77th minute looked highly question, and almost backfired, before Vermeulen's turnover in injury time sealed their victory.

Munster: Haley; Daly, Fekitoa, Scannell, Campbell; Crowley, Patterson; Kilcoyne, Barron, Ryan; Edogbo, O'Connor; O'Donoghue (capt), Hodnett, Kendellen.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, Salanoa, O'Connell, Hurley, Cronin, Healy, Zebo.

Ulster: Moore; Moxham, Hume, Marshall, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Stewart, Moore; O'Connor (capt), Carter; McCann, Murphy, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, Sutherland, Milasinovich, Izuchukwu, Cooney, Matthew Rea, Curtis, Gilroy.