James Hume's try helped Ulster beat Munster in last season's United Rugby Championship quarter-final at Kingspan Stadium

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Ulster Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds; report and reaction on BBC Sport website

James Hume will play his first game of the season for Ulster as they make nine changes for the United Rugby Championship tussle with Munster.

Hume is made available from the Ireland A squad for Saturday's game at Thomond Park as he replaces Stuart McCloskey.

Illness to 29 Ulster players led to the postponement of last weekend's scheduled game against the Sharks.

Luke Marshall and Billy Burns are the backs retained from the win over the Lions in South Africa a week earlier.

Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham and Hume take over from Ireland squad members Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey with Ethan McIlroy and Nathan Doak drafted in for Rob Lyttle and John Cooney.

Captain Alan O'Connor and fellow lock Sam Carter are retained in the pack along with back rows David McCann and Duane Vermeulen.

The front row is entirely altered from the Lions game as Andy Warwick, Tom Stewart and Marty Moore take over from Eric O'Sullivan, Ireland squad member Rob Herring and Gareth Milasinovich.

The other forward change sees summer recruit Sean Reffell taking over from Marcus Rea in the back row.

Milasinovich and Cooney are named on the bench after starting two weeks ago while recent recruit from Worcester, Scotland prop Rory Sutherland is in line for his debut after being included in the replacements.

Munster coach Graham Rowntree also makes nine changes from their 27-13 defeat by Leinster with Ireland squad members Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Jeremy Loughman and Gavin Coombes among those dropping out.

Other members of the Ireland squad who will not feature for the home side in Limerick include Craig Casey, Calvin Nash, Tadhg Beirne and Peter O'Mahony although international caps Mike Haley, Shane Daly, Dave Kilcoyne, Rory Scannell, John Ryan and Jack O'Donoghue are named in the starting line-up.

Munster's bench includes internationals Simon Zebo, Niall Scannell and Roman Salanoa, with the latter like Kilcoyne, Daly, fly-half Jack Crowley part of the Ireland A squad for next weekend's game against an All Blacks XV.

Ulster prop Moore was also included in the Ireland A squad.

Eighteen-year-old Evan O'Connell, a nephew of Munster and Ireland great Paul O'Connell, has been named on the Munster bench and will become their youngest player of the professional era if he is handed a debut in Saturday's game.

Munster: Haley; Daly, Fekitoa, Scannell, Campbell; Crowley, Patterson; Kilcoyne, Barron, Ryan; Edogbo, O'Connor; O'Donoghue (capt), Hodnett, Kendellen.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, Salanoa, O'Connell, Hurley, Cronin, Healy, Zebo.

Ulster: Moore; Moxham, Hume, Marshall, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Stewart, Moore; O'Connor (capt), Carter; McCann, Reffell, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, Sutherland, Milasinovich, Izuchukwu, Murphy, Cooney, Curtis, Gilroy.