Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Max Clark has played off the bench in three of his four appearances since joining Dragons this season from Bath

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Zebre Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 30 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand .

Dragons have made eight changes to the side who defeated Ospreys for the United Rugby Championship visit of bottom side Zebre.

Angus O'Brien, David Richards, Max Clark and Rhodri Williams are included in the backline, while forwards Aki Seiuli, Elliot Dee, Joe Davies and Sean Lonsdale are named in the pack.

Rhodri Jones, Bradley Roberts, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands and Rio Dyer are away with Wales and unavailable.

Italian side Zebre make eight changes.

Hooker Jacques Du Toit will captain the side for the first time, coming into the starting XV along with full-back Richard Kriel, Tonga wing Latu Latunipulu and scrum-half Chris Cook.

Up front Iacopo Bianchi and Davide Ruggeri come into the back row behind lock Andrea Zambonin, and prop Matteo Nocera.

Clark is handed his second start for Dragons club alongside Steff Hughes in midfield while Richards is named on the wing, replacing Dyer.

Full back Angus O'Brien returns in the 15 jersey while scrum-half Rhodri Williams is paired with Sam Davies at half back.

A new-look front row sees loosehead prop Seiuli and hooker Dee pack down alongside Lloyd Fairbrother. The final changes are a new second-row combination of Davies and Lonsdale.

Dragons: Angus O'Brien; David Richards, Steff Hughes, Max Clark, Jared Rosser; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams; Aki Seiuli, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Sean Lonsdale, Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie (capt), Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: James Benjamin, Rob Evans, Chris Coleman, Huw Taylor, Ben Fry, Gonzalo Bertranou, JJ Hanrahan, Aneurin Owen.

Zebre: Richard Kriel; Latu Latunipulu, Tommaso Boni, Damiano Mazza, Jacopo Trulla; Tiff Eden, Chris Cook; Juan Pitinari, Jacques Du Toit (capt), Matteo Nocera, Andrea Zambonin, Leonard Krumov, Davide Ruggeri, Iacopo Bianchi, Taina Fox-Matamua.

Replacements: Marco Manfredi, Alessio Sanavia, Muhamed Hasa, Jan Uys, Giacomo Ferrari, Ratko Jelic, Geronimo Prisciantelli, Lorenzo Pani.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Gareth Newman & Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Mike Adamson (SRU)